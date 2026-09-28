How to watch Turkiye vs Italy with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu

Today's game between Turkiye and Italy will kick off at 28 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Italy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Turkiye head into the match without suspended goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, with Altay Bayindir expected to start between the posts. Montella's projected XI includes Merih Demiral and Abdulkerim Bardakci in central defence, with Arda Guler and Kerem Akturkoglu providing creative threat further forward alongside Deniz Gul.

Mancini names a projected Italy side featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal and a defence built around Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and Giorgio Scalvini. Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi are set to operate in midfield alongside Issa Doumbia, with Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, and Daniel Maldini forming the attacking unit. Nicolo Zaniolo is listed as injured and will play no part.

Form

Turkey arrive in mixed form, winning two and losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Nations League defeat to France, and they also lost to Paraguay and Australia during the World Cup group stage. Their sole bright spot from that tournament was a 3-2 win over the USA. Across five games, Turkey scored seven goals and conceded six, suggesting a side capable of producing attacking moments but prone to defensive lapses.

Italy have won two of their last five, though momentum is hard to find after the Belgium defeat opened their Nations League campaign. Before that, the Azzurri won back-to-back friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece. Tonali's confirmation that he is fully fit offers Mancini at least one positive as Italy have scored just four goals across those five matches, underlining the attacking limitations their own players have acknowledged.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record favours Italy, who have been unbeaten in the last four meetings dating back to 2006. The most recent encounter, a friendly in June 2024, ended goalless. Before that, Italy won 3-2 in Turkiye in 2022 and recorded a dominant 3-0 victory at Euro 2020. The series reflects a consistent Italian edge, though Turkey will take confidence from the fact that two of those four games were drawn.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Belgium BEL 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 France FRA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Turkiye TUR 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Italy ITA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Turkey sit third and Italy fourth after the opening round of fixtures, meaning both sides are already playing catch-up at the foot of the table.