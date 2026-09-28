Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UEFA Nations League A
team-logoTurkiye
Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu
team-logoItaly
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Turkiye vs Italy: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Turkiye vs Italy
Turkiye
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Turkiye vs Italy with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2
Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu

Today's game between Turkiye and Italy will kick off at 28 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Italy today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Turkiye vs Italy Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
Formation
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
4-3-3
A. BayindirA. BayindirA. BardakciA. BardakciM. CelikM. CelikM. DemiralM. DemiralE. ElmaliE. ElmaliA. GulerA. GulerS. OzcanS. OzcanI. YuksekI. YuksekF. KadiogluF. KadiogluK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluD. GulD. GulG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. CalafioriR. CalafioriA. BastoniA. BastoniG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoG. ScalviniG. ScalviniN. BarellaN. BarellaD. FrattesiD. FrattesiI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaG. ScamaccaG. ScamaccaG. RaspadoriG. RaspadoriD. MaldiniD. Maldini
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
3-4-2-1
Turkiye

Starting XI

Italy

Manager

  • V. Montella
  • R. Mancini

Turkiye head into the match without suspended goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, with Altay Bayindir expected to start between the posts. Montella's projected XI includes Merih Demiral and Abdulkerim Bardakci in central defence, with Arda Guler and Kerem Akturkoglu providing creative threat further forward alongside Deniz Gul.

Mancini names a projected Italy side featuring Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal and a defence built around Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and Giorgio Scalvini. Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi are set to operate in midfield alongside Issa Doumbia, with Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, and Daniel Maldini forming the attacking unit. Nicolo Zaniolo is listed as injured and will play no part.

Form

TUR

TUR - Form

VEN
W2-1
AUS
L2-0
PAR
L0-1
USA
W3-2
FRA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ITA

ITA - Form

NIR
W2-0
BIH
L1-1
LUX
W0-1
GRE
W0-1
BEL
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Turkey arrive in mixed form, winning two and losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Nations League defeat to France, and they also lost to Paraguay and Australia during the World Cup group stage. Their sole bright spot from that tournament was a 3-2 win over the USA. Across five games, Turkey scored seven goals and conceded six, suggesting a side capable of producing attacking moments but prone to defensive lapses.

Italy have won two of their last five, though momentum is hard to find after the Belgium defeat opened their Nations League campaign. Before that, the Azzurri won back-to-back friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece. Tonali's confirmation that he is fully fit offers Mancini at least one positive as Italy have scored just four goals across those five matches, underlining the attacking limitations their own players have acknowledged.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TurkiyeDrawItaly
0
3
2
Friendlies
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
0
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
Friendlies
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
2
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
3
FT
European Championship
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
3
FT
Friendlies
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
Friendlies
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The recent head-to-head record favours Italy, who have been unbeaten in the last four meetings dating back to 2006. The most recent encounter, a friendly in June 2024, ended goalless. Before that, Italy won 3-2 in Turkiye in 2022 and recorded a dominant 3-0 victory at Euro 2020. The series reflects a consistent Italian edge, though Turkey will take confidence from the fact that two of those four games were drawn.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
110020+23
W
2
FranceFranceFRA
110010+13
W
3
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
100101-10
L
4
ItalyItalyITA
100102-20
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Turkey sit third and Italy fourth after the opening round of fixtures, meaning both sides are already playing catch-up at the foot of the table.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google