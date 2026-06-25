International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Canada TSN tsn.ca China CCTV-5 Sports tv.cctv.com Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/@CazeTV Australia SBS sbs.com.au India ZEE5 zee5.com Argentina TyC Sports tycsports.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Congo DR SuperSport supersport.com Mexico ViX vix.com Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id Iran IRIB Varzesh varzeshtv.ir Mongolia EduTV edutv.mn Chad beIN Sports beinsports.com Colombia DIRECTV Sports directvgo.com Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com Chile Chilevisión chilevision.cl Kenya DStv Now dstv.com France beIN Sports beinsports.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Germany Das Erste daserste.de Italy DAZN Italia dazn.com Great Britain BBC bbc.co.uk/sport Austria Servus TV servustv.com

How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. F Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Tunisia and Netherlands will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tunisia are managed on an interim basis by Hervé Renard following the dismissal of Sabri Lamouchi after the opening defeat to Sweden. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the squad, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The Netherlands are managed by Ronald Koeman. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tunisia arrive in Kansas City without a win in their last four matches, having drawn once and lost three times across that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 World Cup defeat to Japan on June 20, and before that they were beaten 5-1 by Sweden in their tournament opener on June 15. A 5-0 friendly loss to Belgium on June 6 and a 1-0 defeat to Austria on June 1 complete a difficult sequence. Tunisia's only positive result across their last five was a goalless draw with Canada in April. They have scored just one goal while conceding 15 across those five fixtures.

The Netherlands have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 5-1 World Cup victory over Sweden on June 20, a dominant display that followed a 2-2 draw with Japan in their tournament opener on June 14. Prior to the World Cup, they beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly on June 8, lost 1-0 to Algeria on June 3, and drew 1-1 with Ecuador in March. The Dutch have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

TUN Last match NED 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Tunisia 1 - 1 Netherlands 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

These two sides have met just once in the available data. Their only recorded encounter ended 1-1 in a friendly on February 11, 2009, with Tunisia as the designated home team. With a single match on record, no meaningful pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head history.

Standings

In Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands currently sit first while Tunisia are fourth and bottom.