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World Cup
team-logoTunisia
Kansas City Stadium
team-logoNetherlands
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Tunisia vs Netherlands: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Tunisia vs Netherlands
Tunisia
Netherlands
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

China

CCTV-5 Sports

tv.cctv.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Congo DR

SuperSport

supersport.com

Mexico

ViX

vix.com

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

Iran

IRIB Varzesh

varzeshtv.ir

Mongolia

EduTV

edutv.mn

Chad

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Chile

Chilevisión

chilevision.cl

Kenya

DStv Now

dstv.com

France

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Germany

Das Erste

daserste.de

Italy

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

Great Britain

BBC

bbc.co.uk/sport

Austria

Servus TV

servustv.com

How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. F
Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Tunisia and Netherlands will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 00:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tunisia vs Netherlands Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Tunisia crest
Tunisia
TUN
Formation
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
4-3-3
16A. Dahmen21A. Ben Hamida4O. Rekik3M. Talbi10H. Mejbri25A. Ben Slimane17E. Skhiri7E. Achouri20Y. Valery2A. Abdi19F. Chaouat1B. Verbruggen15M. van de Ven6J. van Hecke4V. van Dijk22D. Dumfries14T. Reijnders8R. Gravenberch21F. de Jong24C. Summerville11C. Gakpo19B. Brobbey
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
3-4-2-1
Tunisia

Starting XI

Netherlands

Manager

  • H. Renard
  • R. Koeman

Tunisia are managed on an interim basis by Hervé Renard following the dismissal of Sabri Lamouchi after the opening defeat to Sweden. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the squad, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The Netherlands are managed by Ronald Koeman. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

TUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/15
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NED
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Tunisia arrive in Kansas City without a win in their last four matches, having drawn once and lost three times across that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 World Cup defeat to Japan on June 20, and before that they were beaten 5-1 by Sweden in their tournament opener on June 15. A 5-0 friendly loss to Belgium on June 6 and a 1-0 defeat to Austria on June 1 complete a difficult sequence. Tunisia's only positive result across their last five was a goalless draw with Canada in April. They have scored just one goal while conceding 15 across those five fixtures.

The Netherlands have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 5-1 World Cup victory over Sweden on June 20, a dominant display that followed a 2-2 draw with Japan in their tournament opener on June 14. Prior to the World Cup, they beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly on June 8, lost 1-0 to Algeria on June 3, and drew 1-1 with Ecuador in March. The Dutch have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

TUN

Last match

NED

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

These two sides have met just once in the available data. Their only recorded encounter ended 1-1 in a friendly on February 11, 2009, with Tunisia as the designated home team. With a single match on record, no meaningful pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head history.

Standings

In Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands currently sit first while Tunisia are fourth and bottom.

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