International Coverage

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How to watch Tunisia vs Japan with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Tunisia and Japan will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 05:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tunisia are managed by Hervé Renard, who took charge following the heavy defeat to Sweden. No official injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has also not confirmed a projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available data. Further squad news is expected to be released ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 8 T. Kubo

Form

Tunisia have won just one of their last five matches, drawing one and losing three. Their only victory came against Haiti, while their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Sweden at this World Cup. They also lost 5-0 to Belgium in a June friendly and 1-0 to Austria, conceding 12 goals across the five-game run while scoring just twice.

Japan's recent form tells a very different story. They have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their World Cup opener. Before that, they beat England 1-0, Scotland 1-0, and Iceland 1-0 in friendlies, and defeated Bolivia 3-0 in November 2025. Japan have scored eight goals and conceded just three across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 win for Japan in a friendly in October 2023. Across the last four recorded fixtures, Japan have won three and lost one. Tunisia's only victory in the series came in a June 2022 friendly, which they won 3-0. The two sides also met at the 2002 World Cup, where Japan won 2-0.

Standings

In Group F, Japan currently sit second while Tunisia are bottom in fourth place.