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World Cup
team-logoTunisia
Monterrey Stadium
team-logoJapan
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Tunisia vs Japan: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Tunisia vs Japan
Tunisia
Japan
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

United States

FOX Sports / FS1

foxsports.com

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

India

DSPORTS

discoveryplus.in

Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Colombia

Win Sports

winsports.co

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Chile

Bar TV Mundial

bartv.cl

France

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/france

Spain

TVE

rtve.es/play

Germany

ZDF sportstudio

zdf.de/sport

Japan

NHK / Nippon TV

nhk.or.jp

Poland

TVP Sport

sport.tvp.pl

Italy

DAZN

dazn.com

United Kingdom

BBC Sport

bbc.co.uk/sport

Romania

Antena 1

as.ro

Tunisia

beIN SPORTS (MENA)

beinsports.com

Greece

ERT

ertflix.gr

South Korea

SBS Korea

sbs.co.kr

Croatia

HRTi

hrti.hrt.hr

Costa Rica

TUDN

tudn.com

Israel

Kan

kan.org.il

New Zealand

TVNZ+

tvnz.co.nz

Singapore

mewatch

mewatch.sg

How to watch Tunisia vs Japan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. F
Monterrey Stadium

Today's game between Tunisia and Japan will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 05:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Japan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tunisia vs Japan Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Tunisia crest
Tunisia
TUN
Formation
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
3-4-2-1
1A. Chamakh2A. Abdi3M. Talbi20Y. Valery4O. Rekik7E. Achouri17E. Skhiri13R. Khedira11I. Gharbi10H. Mejbri19F. Chaouat1Z. Suzuki3S. Taniguchi16T. Watanabe21H. Ito10R. Doan2Y. Sugawara24K. Sano11D. Maeda15D. Kamada13K. Nakamura18A. Ueda
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
4-2-3-1
Tunisia

Starting XI

Japan

Manager

  • H. Renard
  • H. Moriyasu

Injuries and Suspensions

    Tunisia are managed by Hervé Renard, who took charge following the heavy defeat to Sweden. No official injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

    Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has also not confirmed a projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available data. Further squad news is expected to be released ahead of the match.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Form

    TUN
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    2/11
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    1/5

    JPN
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    8/2
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    1/5

    Tunisia have won just one of their last five matches, drawing one and losing three. Their only victory came against Haiti, while their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Sweden at this World Cup. They also lost 5-0 to Belgium in a June friendly and 1-0 to Austria, conceding 12 goals across the five-game run while scoring just twice.

    Japan's recent form tells a very different story. They have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their World Cup opener. Before that, they beat England 1-0, Scotland 1-0, and Iceland 1-0 in friendlies, and defeated Bolivia 3-0 in November 2025. Japan have scored eight goals and conceded just three across those five games.

    Head-to-Head Record

    TUN

    Last 4 matches

    JPN

    1

    Win

    0

    Draws

    3

    Wins

    3

    Goals scored

    6
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/4
    Both teams scored
    0/4

    The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 win for Japan in a friendly in October 2023. Across the last four recorded fixtures, Japan have won three and lost one. Tunisia's only victory in the series came in a June 2022 friendly, which they won 3-0. The two sides also met at the 2002 World Cup, where Japan won 2-0.

    Standings

    In Group F, Japan currently sit second while Tunisia are bottom in fourth place.

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