How to watch Tractor vs Al-Wasl with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Tractor and Al-Wasl meet in the AFC Champions League Elite in what is a significant fixture for both clubs as they look to strengthen their positions in the West group standings.

Tractor head into this match on the back of a mixed run of results. Javad Nekounam's side picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Kheybar Khorramabad in the Persian Gulf Pro League most recently, though their continental form has been inconsistent, with a draw against Neftchi Fargona and a defeat to Al-Ain in their last two AFC Champions League Elite outings.

Al-Wasl arrive in better recent shape. Rui Vitoria's men won their last AFC Champions League Elite match 4-3 against Al Quwa Al Jawiya, and they claimed a 2-1 victory over Hatta in the ADNOC Pro League just days ago to maintain their momentum.

The Iranian side will be looking to build on their domestic form and find greater consistency at continental level, where the margins are tighter and the opposition more demanding.

For Al-Wasl, back-to-back wins across two competitions will have lifted confidence, and Vitoria will want his side to carry that energy into this trip.

With both teams sitting in the bottom half of the West group table, the points on offer here carry real weight in the context of their qualification ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Tractor vs Al-Wasl.

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