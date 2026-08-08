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Club Friendlies
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
team-logoGetafe
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Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe
Tottenham Hotspur
Getafe
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

International / Global

SPURSPLAY

play.tottenhamhotspur.com

United Kingdom

SPURSPLAY

play.tottenhamhotspur.com

Ireland

SPURSPLAY

play.tottenhamhotspur.com

United States

SPURSPLAY

play.tottenhamhotspur.com

Canada

SPURSPLAY

play.tottenhamhotspur.com

Australia

SPURSPLAY

play.tottenhamhotspur.com

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Getafe will kick-off at 8 Aug 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both Tottenham and Getafe is currently unavailable, and no probable lineups have been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their squads.

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

EVE
W1-0
MKD
W1-0
AUC
W0-2
SFC
W1-1
CHE
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GET

GET - Form

REA
W1-0
TEN
W1-2
VLL
D0-0
ATM
L4-1
ASM
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Tottenham arrive in this fixture having won all four of their pre-season outings, with their most recent result a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on August 1. They also beat Sydney FC on penalties following a 1-1 draw and won 2-0 away to Auckland FC. Their only non-friendly result in the last five games was a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton in May. Spurs have scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Getafe have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Monaco on August 6, and they were beaten 4-1 by Atletico Madrid on July 29. They did beat Tenerife 2-1 and Reading 1-0 earlier in pre-season, with a goalless draw against Real Valladolid in between. Getafe have scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawGetafe
0
0
1
Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
2
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The available head-to-head data between these two clubs covers one recorded meeting. Getafe won 2-1 at Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League on October 25, 2007. That result stands as the only entry in the provided dataset between the two sides.

Standings

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