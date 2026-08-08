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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 8 Aug 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Getafe will kick-off at 8 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both Tottenham and Getafe is currently unavailable, and no probable lineups have been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release their squads.

Form

Tottenham arrive in this fixture having won all four of their pre-season outings, with their most recent result a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on August 1. They also beat Sydney FC on penalties following a 1-1 draw and won 2-0 away to Auckland FC. Their only non-friendly result in the last five games was a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton in May. Spurs have scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Getafe have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Monaco on August 6, and they were beaten 4-1 by Atletico Madrid on July 29. They did beat Tenerife 2-1 and Reading 1-0 earlier in pre-season, with a goalless draw against Real Valladolid in between. Getafe have scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Europa League Tottenham Hotspur TOT 1 Getafe GET 2 FT 1 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The available head-to-head data between these two clubs covers one recorded meeting. Getafe won 2-1 at Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League on October 25, 2007. That result stands as the only entry in the provided dataset between the two sides.