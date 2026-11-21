How to watch Torreense vs Benfica with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Taca de Portugal - Game Week 4 22 Nov 2026 - 15:45

Torreense take on Benfica in the Taça de Portugal, with the Liga Portugal 2 side facing one of the country's most decorated clubs in a cup tie that pits ambition against pedigree.

Torreense arrive under coach Joao Nuno having produced mixed results in recent weeks. They earned a notable 3-2 win over Ararat Armenia in the Europa League but have struggled for consistency in the Liga Portugal 2, losing their most recent league outing 2-3 to Uniao de Leiria.

Benfica, managed by Jose Mourinho, come into this fixture in exceptional domestic and European form. Five wins from their last five competitive matches, including a 3-1 Europa League victory over Lech Poznan and a 2-3 away win at Estrela da Amadora in the Liga Portugal, underline their current momentum.

The cup provides Torreense with a rare opportunity to test themselves against top-flight opposition on home soil. For Benfica, rotation and squad depth will likely come into focus as Mourinho balances cup commitments with a demanding league and European schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Torreense vs Benfica, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

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