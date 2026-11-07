How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 16 7 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Nemesio Diez

Toluca host Monterrey at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the campaign.

Antonio Mohamed's side sit fifth in the Apertura standings and have struggled to build momentum in recent weeks. Four draws from their last five Liga MX matches tell the story of a team that keeps finding ways not to lose but can't find the gear to win.

Monterrey arrive in ninth place under Matias Almeyda, a position that reflects a campaign of mixed results. The Rayados have alternated between sharp performances and frustrating slip-ups, and this trip to Nemesio Diez offers a chance to climb the table.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra edge to proceedings. Toluca hammered Monterrey 6-2 at this ground in September 2025, and the two sides also met in the Leagues Cup in September 2026, with the Diablos Rojos winning 2-0.

Both managers will be looking for a response. Mohamed needs his side to convert draws into wins. Almeyda needs a road result to keep Monterrey's Apertura ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX fixture live.

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