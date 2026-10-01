How to watch Thailand vs Philippines with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

FIFA ASEAN Cup - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 05:00

Today's game between Thailand and Philippines will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 10:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Thailand vs Philippines today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Thailand has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data are available at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The same applies for Philippines. No squad information, injury concerns, or suspension details have been provided, and the projected XI remains unknown. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Thailand have recorded two wins from their last five matches, with one draw and two defeats across all competitions. In the FIFA ASEAN Cup, they have been convincing, beating Vietnam 2-0 and Pakistan 4-0. Their earlier results in the ASEAN Championship were more mixed, with two losses to Vietnam and a draw, but their current cup form shows a team that has found consistency at the right time. Across their last five matches, Thailand have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Philippines have won once, drawn once, and lost three times in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Pakistan in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, following a 1-0 defeat to Vietnam in the same competition. Three of their five matches ended in defeat, and they have scored five goals while conceding six across that run. Their only win came against Laos in the ASEAN Championship, where they won 4-1.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the ASEAN Championship on August 4, 2026, when Thailand beat Philippines 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Thailand have won three, while Philippines have won once, with one further Thailand victory rounding out the record. Thailand have scored nine goals across those five encounters, with Philippines scoring four.

Standings

Premier Division Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Thailand THA 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6 6 W W 2 Vietnam VNM 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 L W 3 Philippines PHI 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 D L 4 Pakistan PAK 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1 D L Qualification to next stage

Thailand top Group B of the Premier Division in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, while Philippines are third. That gap means Thailand can consolidate their position at the summit with a win, while Philippines need a result to stay in contention.