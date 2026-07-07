International Coverage





# Country Broadcaster Official Homepage 1 Russia Match TV matchtv.ru 2 Canada TSN tsn.ca 3 China CCTV sports.cctv.com 4 United States FOX Network foxsports.com 5 Brazil CazéTV youtube.com/@CazeTV 6 Australia SBS sbs.com.au 7 India ZEE5 zee5.com 8 Argentina DGO directvgo.com 9 Mexico TUDN tudn.com 10 Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id 11 South Africa SABC sabcplus.com 12 Colombia Radio Nacional de Colombia radionacional.co 13 Egypt beIN SPORTS beinsports.com 14 Ukraine Megogo megogo.net 15 France Canal+ (myCANAL) canalplus.com 16 Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com 17 Sweden SVT svtplay.se 18 Germany Das Erste daserste.de 19 Japan NHK nhk.or.jp 20 Great Britain ITV itv.com 21 Romania Antena 1 antenaplay.ro 22 Korea Republic KBS kbs.co.kr 23 Portugal Sport TV sporttv.pt 24 Austria ORF orf.at 25 Switzerland SRF srf.ch

How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Colombia will kick-off at 7 Jul 2026, 21:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin names a projected XI of Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed in the squad data ahead of kick-off, though updates will be added closer to the match.

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo is expected to field Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the confirmed squad data at this stage, and further updates are expected in the build-up to the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland have gone W-W-W-D-D across their last five matches, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Algeria on July 3 in the Round of 32, and before that they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their most convincing performance of the tournament. They also edged Canada 2-1 in the group stage, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 friendly draw with Australia. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored ten goals and conceded three.

Colombia have gone W-W-W-W-D across their last five matches, winning four and dropping points only once. Their most recent outing was the 1-0 win over Ghana on July 4, and they also defeated DR Congo 1-0 and Uzbekistan 3-1 earlier in the tournament. Their sole draw came in a goalless stalemate with Portugal that sealed top spot in Group K. Colombia scored five goals and conceded one across those five matches, and arrive in the last 16 on a run of four consecutive wins.

Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match COL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Colombia 3 - 1 Switzerland 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The only recorded meeting between Switzerland and Colombia in the available data took place on March 25, 2007, in a friendly fixture, with Colombia winning 3-1. That single result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record between the two nations.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B, while Colombia topped Group K. Both sides enter the Round of 16 as group winners.