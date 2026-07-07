International Coverage
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Country
Broadcaster
Official Homepage
1
Russia
Match TV
2
Canada
TSN
3
China
CCTV
4
United States
FOX Network
5
Brazil
CazéTV
6
Australia
SBS
7
India
ZEE5
8
Argentina
DGO
9
Mexico
TUDN
10
Indonesia
TVRI
11
South Africa
SABC
12
Colombia
Radio Nacional de Colombia
13
Egypt
beIN SPORTS
14
Ukraine
Megogo
15
France
Canal+ (myCANAL)
16
Spain
DAZN Spain
17
Sweden
SVT
18
Germany
Das Erste
19
Japan
NHK
20
Great Britain
ITV
21
Romania
Antena 1
22
Korea Republic
KBS
23
Portugal
Sport TV
24
Austria
ORF
25
Switzerland
SRF
How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Switzerland and Colombia will kick-off at 7 Jul 2026, 21:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Colombia todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Switzerland vs Colombia Probable lineups
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin names a projected XI of Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed in the squad data ahead of kick-off, though updates will be added closer to the match.
Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo is expected to field Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the confirmed squad data at this stage, and further updates are expected in the build-up to the game.
Form
Switzerland have gone W-W-W-D-D across their last five matches, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Algeria on July 3 in the Round of 32, and before that they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their most convincing performance of the tournament. They also edged Canada 2-1 in the group stage, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 friendly draw with Australia. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored ten goals and conceded three.
Colombia have gone W-W-W-W-D across their last five matches, winning four and dropping points only once. Their most recent outing was the 1-0 win over Ghana on July 4, and they also defeated DR Congo 1-0 and Uzbekistan 3-1 earlier in the tournament. Their sole draw came in a goalless stalemate with Portugal that sealed top spot in Group K. Colombia scored five goals and conceded one across those five matches, and arrive in the last 16 on a run of four consecutive wins.
Head-to-Head Record
The only recorded meeting between Switzerland and Colombia in the available data took place on March 25, 2007, in a friendly fixture, with Colombia winning 3-1. That single result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record between the two nations.
Standings
Switzerland finished first in Group B, while Colombia topped Group K. Both sides enter the Round of 16 as group winners.