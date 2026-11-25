How to watch Svay Rieng vs Machida Zelvia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Svay Rieng host Machida Zelvia in Group G of the AFC Champions League Two. The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.

The Cambodian side sit second in the group and arrive on a decent run. Svay Rieng beat Tampines Rovers 2-0 on November 5 and won 5-1 in the earlier meeting with the Singaporean club.

Machida lead the group and have not lost in their last five matches. They beat Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Two on November 5, the same day Svay Rieng were winning.

The two sides have met once already this season, and it went Machida's way. Zelvia won 2-0 on September 17, so Svay Rieng will want to put that right.

Machida's form since then has leaned toward draws. They drew 0-0 with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, drew 1-1 with Vissel Kobe in the League Cup and drew 0-0 with V-Varen Nagasaki in the J. League on November 21.

Svay Rieng also stopped Shanghai Shenhua from scoring in a 0-0 draw on October 15, so they have shown they can be hard to break down.

Here is what we know so far about how to follow the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and live stream information.

Official broadcast information for this match is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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