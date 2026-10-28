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Carabao Cup
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoBrentford
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TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland vs Brentford
Sunderland
Brentford
Carabao Cup
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports+
CanadaFubo
IndiaFanCode

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Startimes Sports Life / SuperSport Action Africa

StarTimes

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

beIN Sports MAX 9 / myCANAL

beIN Sports France

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Action Africa / Startimes Sports Life

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Action / DStv App

SuperSport

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 4
Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light in the Carabao Cup, with Regis Le Bris's side desperate to find some rhythm after a testing run of results across all competitions.

The Black Cats arrive at this fixture sitting bottom of the Premier League, and their form has been difficult to read. A 0-0 draw with Leeds United at the weekend offered some defensive solidity, though it followed a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth and a loss to Brighton before that. Points have been hard to come by, and goals harder still.

Brentford come into this tie in considerably better shape. Keith Andrews's side drew 1-1 at Hull City on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in the league, and they have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions. A 3-0 win over Chelsea earlier in the season underlines their capacity to hurt top-half opposition.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Their most recent Premier League meeting, in September 2026, ended 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, and the sides have split results fairly evenly across recent seasons.

For Sunderland, the cup offers a chance to build confidence at home. For Brentford, it is an opportunity to keep momentum building under Andrews and push deeper into the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Brentford.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Brentford Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Sunderland are managed by Regis Le Bris, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Brentford head to Wearside under Keith Andrews, with no confirmed squad details available at this stage. Updates on availability and any fitness concerns will follow ahead of the match.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

BHA
L0-2
TOR
W1-2
BOU
L2-0
LCH
D1-1
LEE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BRE

BRE - Form

REA
W1-2
CHE
W3-0
AVL
D2-2
LIV
L1-2
HUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Premier League draw with Leeds United, which followed a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan. The Black Cats' only win in this run came away at Torreense in Europe, and they have conceded nine goals while scoring six across the five matches.

Brentford arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Hull City, and they also drew 2-2 with Aston Villa during this run. A 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea stands as the standout result, while their only defeat came against Liverpool. The Bees scored nine goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawBrentford
1
2
2
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Championship
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
FT
6Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on 5 September 2026, when Brentford and Sunderland drew 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Before that, Brentford won 3-0 at home in January 2026, while Sunderland claimed a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light in August 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brentford hold a narrow edge, though the sides have shared the spoils on more than one occasion.

Standings

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