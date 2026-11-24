How to watch Stoke City vs Millwall with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Bet365 Stadium

Stoke City host Millwall in the Championship at the Bet365 Stadium, with the home side sitting second in the table and the visitors down in 16th.

Mark Robins has his team in strong shape. Stoke have won four of their last five league games, including a 1-0 win over Birmingham City on November 21.

That run has been built on solid results on the road as well as at home. Wins at Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers came by 2-1 scorelines, and a 2-0 home win over Preston North End sits in the sequence too.

Millwall arrive in far less settled form under Alex Neil. The Lions lost 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers on November 21, their third defeat in a row after losing 3-0 to both West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City.

Their one recent high point was a 4-1 win over Derby County on October 31. Neil will want to rediscover that attacking edge quickly against a Stoke side that has been hard to break down.

The visitors have had the better of recent meetings, though, winning 3-1 at the Bet365 Stadium in April. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

Team news & squads