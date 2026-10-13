Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoStoke City
Bet365 Stadium
team-logoMiddlesbrough
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Stoke City vs Middlesbrough
Stoke City
Middlesbrough
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

France

beIN Sports MAX 4

beIN Sports France

India (via regional stream)

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Indonesia (via regional stream)

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Nigeria

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

Spain (via regional stream)

Disney+ Premium Europe

Disney+

Sudan

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Tanzania

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Stoke City vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Middlesbrough will kick off at 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough lineups

3-4-3
Stoke City crest
Stoke City
STK
page.match.formation.title
Middlesbrough crest
Middlesbrough
MID
3-4-2-1
V. JohanssonV. Johanssonteam-logoL. GrahamB. WilmotB. WilmotB. JohnsonB. Johnsonteam-logoE. Galbraithteam-logoE. Bocatteam-logoD. Soumareteam-logoJ. Tchamadeuteam-logoJ. McGlynnJ. BaeJ. Baeteam-logoL. Cisseteam-logoR. VitekL. AylingL. AylingA. PhillipsA. Phillipsteam-logoA. MalandaJ. SarmientoJ. SarmientoA. Cozier-DuberryA. Cozier-Duberryteam-logoA. Morristeam-logoC. Brittainteam-logoNeto BorgesS. BerhalterS. Berhalterteam-logoW. Lankshear
Middlesbrough crest
Middlesbrough
MID
3-4-3
Stoke City

Starting XI

Middlesbrough

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Robins
  • K. Hellberg

Form

STK

STK - Form

CHA
W4-0
CAC
D1-1
WAT
W1-2
SHU
W2-1
BOL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MID

MID - Form

CRY
L3-0
NOR
W4-3
MIL
D2-2
BIR
D2-2
WOL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Stoke City have been in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory at Bolton Wanderers, and they also beat Sheffield United 2-1 and Watford 1-2 during that run. The only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City. Stoke have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Middlesbrough's last five matches across all competitions show three wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Championship win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Boro also claimed a 4-3 victory over Norwich City and drew 2-2 with both Birmingham City and Millwall. Their sole defeat came in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Stoke CityDrawMiddlesbrough
1
1
3
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
0
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
0
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
5
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Middlesbrough won 1-2 at the Bet365 Stadium in a Championship fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Middlesbrough have the stronger record, winning three, with one draw and one heavy Carabao Cup defeat for Stoke. Boro have also won the last two Championship encounters played at Stoke's ground.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106311913+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511611+517
W
W
D
W
L
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
5
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141615+116
L
W
W
W
D
7
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
94231614+214
L
L
W
W
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
13
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
10343913-413
L
D
L
D
D
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
19
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
102441518-310
W
W
D
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118819-114
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Middlesbrough sit second in the Championship table, while Stoke City are fourth. Both clubs are in the upper reaches of the division, meaning this fixture has direct implications for the promotion places.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google