International Coverage

How to watch Stoke City vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Middlesbrough will kick off at 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Stoke City have been in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory at Bolton Wanderers, and they also beat Sheffield United 2-1 and Watford 1-2 during that run. The only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City. Stoke have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Middlesbrough's last five matches across all competitions show three wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Championship win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Boro also claimed a 4-3 victory over Norwich City and drew 2-2 with both Birmingham City and Millwall. Their sole defeat came in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Middlesbrough won 1-2 at the Bet365 Stadium in a Championship fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Middlesbrough have the stronger record, winning three, with one draw and one heavy Carabao Cup defeat for Stoke. Boro have also won the last two Championship encounters played at Stoke's ground.

Standings

Middlesbrough sit second in the Championship table, while Stoke City are fourth. Both clubs are in the upper reaches of the division, meaning this fixture has direct implications for the promotion places.