How to watch Stevenage vs Sheffield Wednesday with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League One - Game Week 8 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Lamex Stadium

Stevenage host Sheffield Wednesday at the Lamex Stadium in a League One fixture that pits a mid-table side against a team with promotion ambitions.

Alex Revell's team arrive in decent spirits. They won 1-0 at Notts County in their latest league outing and have lost only one of their last five matches in all competitions.

That run has lifted Stevenage into 14th place, and a home win over a top-five opponent would add to a useful month.

Dave Challinor's Wednesday are fifth and fresh from a 2-1 away win at Barnsley. That result followed a 3-0 home league win over Plymouth Argyle, so the league form is strong.

Cup football has been less kind. Wednesday lost 4-0 to Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy and went out of the FA Cup to Oldham Athletic, which makes the league their clear priority.

Stevenage will fancy their chances of testing a team whose away form in the cups has wobbled. Wednesday will see three points as a chance to stay in the automatic promotion conversation.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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