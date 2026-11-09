How to watch Stevenage vs Fulham Academy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Lamex Stadium

Stevenage host Fulham Academy at the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage in an EFL Trophy group stage fixture, with the League One side looking to build on a positive recent run.

Stevenage sit top of Southern Group B and will be eager to consolidate that position at home. Their League One campaign has been inconsistent, but a run that includes wins over Oxford United in the FA Cup and Plymouth Argyle points to a squad capable of performing across competitions.

Fulham Academy arrive in fourth place in the group and have struggled in this competition. Back-to-back EFL Trophy defeats to Walsall and Leicester City have left them needing a result to stay alive in the group stage.

The young Fulham side have shown promise in Premier League 2 action, winning their two most recent fixtures in that competition, including an impressive 4-1 victory at Stoke City Academy. Whether that form translates to a competitive senior environment remains to be seen.

For Stevenage, the EFL Trophy offers a chance to rest and rotate while maintaining rhythm. Their last five matches have featured goals at both ends, and they will want to continue that attacking output in front of their own supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

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