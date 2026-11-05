How to watch Standard Liege vs SK Beveren with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 6 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Maurice Dufrasne

Standard Liege host SK Beveren at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in a First Division A fixture that finds both clubs in need of a positive result.

Vincent Euvrard's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, picking up just one win from their last four league outings. Three defeats in that run have left Standard sitting ninth in the table, and the pressure is building on the home side to rediscover the form that can push them up the standings.

SK Beveren arrive in Liege in no better shape. Tim Bakens' team are 13th in the division and have won just once in their last five competitive matches. Their defensive record has been a concern, conceding freely across recent fixtures.

A home crowd at Stade Maurice Dufrasne will be expecting Standard to take charge of this contest, but Beveren have shown they are capable of producing goals, as a 4-4 draw at Westerlo recently demonstrated.

With both sides occupying the lower half of the First Division A table, this is a fixture that carries real significance for where each club ends the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Standard Liege vs SK Beveren.

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