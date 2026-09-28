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How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for St. Kitts and Nevis has not been released ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Grenada have also not confirmed their squad or starting XI at this stage. There are no reported injuries or suspensions on record for either side, and both sections will be updated once official information is provided.

Form

St. Kitts and Nevis have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Bonaire in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 26, and they also beat Solomon Islands 4-2 in a friendly in March 2026. Their two defeats in that run came against Indonesia, who beat them 4-0, and Belize, who won 6-2. Across those five games, St. Kitts and Nevis scored nine goals and conceded 13.

Grenada have lost all five of their last five matches and have not won since before January 2026. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 defeat to Cuba in the Nations League on September 25. Other results in that run include a 5-0 loss to Ireland and a 4-0 defeat to Rwanda. Grenada scored just one goal across those five fixtures while conceding 15.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in June 2025, when Grenada beat St. Kitts and Nevis 3-2 in World Cup qualifying. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Grenada hold three wins to St. Kitts and Nevis's one, with one draw. The two sides also met twice in the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League, with Grenada winning 2-1 in the first fixture before the reverse match ended 0-0.

Standings

B Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cuba CUB 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 W 2 St. Kitts and Nevis KNA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 Bonaire BOE 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Grenada GRE 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group B3, St. Kitts and Nevis currently sit in second place while Grenada are fourth and bottom. A win for the hosts would strengthen their position near the top of the group, while Grenada must pick up points to avoid being cut adrift early in the campaign.