Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoSt. Kitts and Nevis
team-logoGrenada
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada
St. Kitts and Nevis
Grenada
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

FanCode

fancode.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

United States

Fox Soccer Plus

foxsports.com

Indonesia

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Bangladesh

FanCode

fancode.com

Ethiopia

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Philippines

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

DR Congo

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Iran

Persiana Sports 2

persiana.group

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Germany

Sportdigital Football

sportdigital.de

Thailand

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Tanzania

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

United Kingdom

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

France

L'Équipe Web

lequipe.fr

South Africa

SuperSport Grandstand ROA

supersport.com

Italy

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Kenya

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Myanmar

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

South Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Uganda

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Spain

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Poland

Polsat Sport Premium 1

polsatsport.pl

Canada

OneSoccer / fuboTV Canada

onesoccer.ca

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Angola

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

Uzbekistan

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Malaysia

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Ghana

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Mozambique

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Madagascar

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Nepal

FanCode

fancode.com

Cameroon

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Niger

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Australia

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

North Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)

ELTA Sports 1

eltaotta.tv

Mali

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Burkina Faso

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Syria

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Sri Lanka

FanCode

fancode.com

Malawi

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Zambia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Romania

Digi Sport 3 Romania

digisport.ro

Chile

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Chad

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Senegal

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Netherlands

ESPN Netherlands

espn.nl

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Zimbabwe

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Guinea

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Benin

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Rwanda

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Burundi

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Haiti

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Belgium

Proximus Pickx

pickx.be

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Czech Republic

Sport 1 CZ

sport1tv.cz

Tajikistan

Varzish TV

varzishtv.tj

Papua New Guinea

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Portugal

Sport TV3

sporttv.pt

Azerbaijan

CBC Sport

cbcsport.az

Hungary

Spíler1 TV

tv2play.hu

Greece

Nova Sports Prime

novasports.gr

Togo

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Austria

Sportdigital Football

sportdigital.de

Belarus

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Israel

Sport 2

sport1.maariv.co.il

Switzerland

Sportdigital Football

sportdigital.de

Sierra Leone

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Laos

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Turkmenistan

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Libya

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Kyrgyzstan

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Nicaragua

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 3

diemasport3.bg

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarena.com

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Republic of the Congo

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Singapore

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Lebanon

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Liberia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Slovakia

Sport 1 CZ

sport1tv.sk

Finland

Viaplay Finland

viaplay.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Oman

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

State of Palestine

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Mauritania

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Central African Republic

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Croatia

Sportklub Croatia

sportklub.n1info.hr

Georgia

Silk Sport HD 3

silksport.ge

Eritrea

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Mongolia

Premier Sports 3

premiersports.mn

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Puerto Rico

Fox Soccer Plus

foxsports.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

tvarena.com

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Moldova

Moldova 1

trm.md

Namibia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Armenia

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

go3.lt

Jamaica

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Albania

SuperSport 3 Digitalb

digitalb.al

Gambia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Gabon

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Botswana

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Lesotho

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

go3.lv

Guinea-Bissau

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

North Macedonia

Arena Sport

tvarena.com

Slovenia

Sportklub Slovenia

sportklub.n1info.si

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 3

cyta.com.cy

Bahrain

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Trinidad and Tobago

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

go3.ee

Timor-Leste

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Mauritius

New World Sport1

newworldtv.com

Eswatini

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Fiji

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Comoros

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Guyana

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Bhutan

FanCode

fancode.com

Solomon Islands

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Macau

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Luxembourg

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Suriname

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Cape Verde

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Malta

TSN3 Malta

melita.com

Maldives

FanCode

fancode.com

Brunei

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Belize

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Bahamas

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Vanuatu

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Barbados

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

São Tomé and Príncipe

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Samoa

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Saint Lucia

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Kiribati

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Grenada

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Tonga

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Federated States of Micronesia

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Seychelles

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Andorra

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Dominica

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu / ViX

vix.com

Monaco

L'Équipe Web

lequipe.fr

Liechtenstein

Sportdigital Football

sportdigital.de

San Marino

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Palau

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Tuvalu

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Nauru

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

Vatican City

CONCACAF GO

concacaf.com

How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 01:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for St. Kitts and Nevis has not been released ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Grenada have also not confirmed their squad or starting XI at this stage. There are no reported injuries or suspensions on record for either side, and both sections will be updated once official information is provided.

Form

KNA

KNA - Form

SIM
D0-0
BLZ
L2-6
IDN
L4-0
SLB
W4-2
BOE
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GRE

GRE - Form

JAM
L0-1
RWA
L4-0
KEN
L0-3
IRL
L5-0
CUB
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
0/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5

St. Kitts and Nevis have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Bonaire in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 26, and they also beat Solomon Islands 4-2 in a friendly in March 2026. Their two defeats in that run came against Indonesia, who beat them 4-0, and Belize, who won 6-2. Across those five games, St. Kitts and Nevis scored nine goals and conceded 13.

Grenada have lost all five of their last five matches and have not won since before January 2026. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 defeat to Cuba in the Nations League on September 25. Other results in that run include a 5-0 loss to Ireland and a 4-0 defeat to Rwanda. Grenada scored just one goal across those five fixtures while conceding 15.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

St. Kitts and NevisDrawGrenada
1
1
3
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
St. Kitts and Nevis badge
St. Kitts and Nevis
KNA
2
Grenada badge
Grenada
GRE
3
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
St. Kitts and Nevis badge
St. Kitts and Nevis
KNA
0
Grenada badge
Grenada
GRE
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Grenada badge
Grenada
GRE
2
St. Kitts and Nevis badge
St. Kitts and Nevis
KNA
1
FT
Friendlies
St. Kitts and Nevis badge
St. Kitts and Nevis
KNA
1
Grenada badge
Grenada
GRE
0
FT
Friendlies
Grenada badge
Grenada
GRE
1
St. Kitts and Nevis badge
St. Kitts and Nevis
KNA
0
FT
4Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in June 2025, when Grenada beat St. Kitts and Nevis 3-2 in World Cup qualifying. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Grenada hold three wins to St. Kitts and Nevis's one, with one draw. The two sides also met twice in the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League, with Grenada winning 2-1 in the first fixture before the reverse match ended 0-0.

Standings

B Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CubaCubaCUB
110030+33
W
2
St. Kitts and NevisSt. Kitts and NevisKNA
110021+13
W
3
BonaireBonaireBOE
100112-10
L
4
GrenadaGrenadaGRE
100103-30
L
Promotion
Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group B3, St. Kitts and Nevis currently sit in second place while Grenada are fourth and bottom. A win for the hosts would strengthen their position near the top of the group, while Grenada must pick up points to avoid being cut adrift early in the campaign.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google