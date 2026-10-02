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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoSt. Kitts and Nevis
team-logoCuba
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St. Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
St. Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba
St. Kitts and Nevis
Cuba
CONCACAF Nations League

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International Coverage

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How to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 22:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Kitts and Nevis vs Cuba today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for St. Kitts and Nevis ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and their projected lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Cuba have also not released any confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on their squad, absences, and projected XI will be provided when available.

Form

KNA

KNA - Form

BLZ
L2-6
IDN
L4-0
SLB
W4-2
BOE
W1-2
GRE
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CUB

CUB - Form

MAR
W0-2
MAR
D2-2
DOM
D1-1
GRE
W0-3
BOE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

St. Kitts and Nevis have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also beat Bonaire 2-1 on the road in the same competition. Their two defeats came against Indonesia, who beat them 4-0, and Belize, who won 6-2. Across those five games they scored nine goals and conceded 13.

Cuba have put together three wins and two draws from their last five matches without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Bonaire in the Nations League, and they also beat Grenada 3-0 in their group opener. Their two draws came against the Dominican Republic and Martinique, both in March 2026 friendlies. Cuba scored eight goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

St. Kitts and NevisDrawCuba
1
0
1
CONCACAF Nations League
Cuba badge
Cuba
CUB
4
St. Kitts and Nevis badge
St. Kitts and Nevis
KNA
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
St. Kitts and Nevis badge
St. Kitts and Nevis
KNA
2
Cuba badge
Cuba
CUB
1
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored1/2

The head-to-head record between these sides is tightly contested. The most recent meeting came in November 2024, when Cuba beat St. Kitts and Nevis 4-0 in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture. St. Kitts and Nevis did claim a 2-1 win at home in the reverse fixture earlier that same month, meaning the two sides split the results across those encounters. Cuba hold the edge in the overall series based on available meetings, with their 4-0 win the most emphatic result between the two nations in recent history.

Standings

B Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CubaCubaCUB
220050+56
W
W
2
St. Kitts and NevisSt. Kitts and NevisKNA
220051+46
W
W
3
BonaireBonaireBOE
200214-30
L
L
4
GrenadaGrenadaGRE
200206-60
L
L
Promotion
Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group B3, Cuba sit top of the group while St. Kitts and Nevis are second. This fixture is a direct top-of-the-table meeting, meaning the winner will take a firm hold on first place and the loser risks falling off the pace in a tight group.

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