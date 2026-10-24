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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli host Roma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday, 24 October, in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the early-season picture.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have had a turbulent start to the campaign. Ten points from seven games leaves Napoli sitting tenth in the table, and the 1-0 defeat at Venezia last weekend only deepened the pressure on a squad that was expected to challenge near the top.

A 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League on Monday offered some relief, but Allegri knows a home performance against Roma is needed to settle any doubts about where this team is heading in Serie A.

Roma arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Gian Piero Gasperini's side are unbeaten in the league, sitting third with 17 points from seven matches — two behind the top two. A 4-0 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in Europe last week underlined their momentum.

The visitors have not been without their difficulties, though. A 3-4 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League and a 2-2 draw with Inter in the league show Roma are not immune to dropping points under pressure.

For Napoli, this is a must-win situation at home. For Roma, a result here would send a statement about their title credentials.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Napoli vs Roma live.

Team news & squads

Allegri is without Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, and Alisson Santos through injury. The projected XI has Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with a back four of Di Lorenzo, Marin, Badiashile, and Olivera. De Bruyne is set to operate as the central playmaker alongside Anguissa and McTominay, with Politano, Hojlund, and Lang forming the attack.

Gasperini is missing Mile Svilar, Manu Koné, Paulo Dybala, and Lorenzo Pellegrini, all through injury. The projected Roma XI lines up with Gollini in goal, a back three of Mancini, Ndicka, and Hermoso, and Lulli, De Roon, Pisilli, and Wesley in midfield. Soulé and Cristante are expected to support lone striker Malen.

Form

Napoli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, which followed a 1-0 Serie A defeat at Venezia. Earlier in the run, Napoli beat Frosinone 3-0 but lost 3-1 to Villarreal in Europe.

Roma have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava, and they also beat Genoa 2-0 in Serie A. The one defeat in the sequence was a 3-4 loss to Real Madrid in Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at the Maradona in February 2026. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Napoli have won twice, Roma once, with two matches finishing level. Napoli won 1-0 at Roma in November 2025 and also took a 1-0 home victory in November 2024, while two of the five meetings have ended 2-2.