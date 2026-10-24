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Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoRoma
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Watch SSC Napoli vs Roma live: TV, livestreams, international Serie A coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Roma
SSC Napoli
Roma
Serie A
United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

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STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

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Disney+

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beIN SPORTS 2 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

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CazéTV / Disney+ Premium Brazil

CazéTV

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DAZN Canada

Chile

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Disney+

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Migu Video

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Disney+

Egypt

STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

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DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN2 Germany

DAZN Germany

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ZEE5

ZEE5

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Vidio

Vidio

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Thmanyah / Persiana Sports 2

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STARZPLAY

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DAZN Italia / DAZN1

DAZN Italy

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DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

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STARZPLAY

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DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 4 / DAZN UK

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United States

Paramount+ / Peacock / UNIVERSO

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Uruguay

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Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli host Roma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday, 24 October, in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the early-season picture.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have had a turbulent start to the campaign. Ten points from seven games leaves Napoli sitting tenth in the table, and the 1-0 defeat at Venezia last weekend only deepened the pressure on a squad that was expected to challenge near the top.

A 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League on Monday offered some relief, but Allegri knows a home performance against Roma is needed to settle any doubts about where this team is heading in Serie A.

Roma arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Gian Piero Gasperini's side are unbeaten in the league, sitting third with 17 points from seven matches — two behind the top two. A 4-0 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in Europe last week underlined their momentum.

The visitors have not been without their difficulties, though. A 3-4 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League and a 2-2 draw with Inter in the league show Roma are not immune to dropping points under pressure.

For Napoli, this is a must-win situation at home. For Roma, a result here would send a statement about their title credentials.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Napoli vs Roma live.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Roma Probable lineups

4-3-3
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
page.match.formation.title
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
A. MeretA. MeretM. OliveraM. OliveraG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoB. BadiashileB. BadiashileR. MarinR. MarinS. McTominayS. McTominayS. LobotkaS. LobotkaK. De BruyneK. De BruyneR. HoejlundR. HoejlundN. LangN. LangM. PolitanoM. PolitanoP. GolliniP. GolliniG. ManciniG. ManciniM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'DickaB. CristanteB. Cristanteteam-logoWesleyN. PisilliN. Pisilliteam-logoE. LulliM. de RoonM. de RoonM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. Malen
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
4-3-3
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Roma

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • G. Gasperini

Allegri is without Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, and Alisson Santos through injury. The projected XI has Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with a back four of Di Lorenzo, Marin, Badiashile, and Olivera. De Bruyne is set to operate as the central playmaker alongside Anguissa and McTominay, with Politano, Hojlund, and Lang forming the attack.

Gasperini is missing Mile Svilar, Manu Koné, Paulo Dybala, and Lorenzo Pellegrini, all through injury. The projected Roma XI lines up with Gollini in goal, a back three of Mancini, Ndicka, and Hermoso, and Lulli, De Roon, Pisilli, and Wesley in midfield. Soulé and Cristante are expected to support lone striker Malen.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ROM

ROM - Form

INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
RMA
L3-4
GEN
W2-0
SBR
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Napoli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, which followed a 1-0 Serie A defeat at Venezia. Earlier in the run, Napoli beat Frosinone 3-0 but lost 3-1 to Villarreal in Europe.

Roma have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava, and they also beat Genoa 2-0 in Serie A. The one defeat in the sequence was a 3-4 loss to Real Madrid in Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawRoma
2
3
0
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at the Maradona in February 2026. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Napoli have won twice, Roma once, with two matches finishing level. Napoli won 1-0 at Roma in November 2025 and also took a 1-0 home victory in November 2024, while two of the five meetings have ended 2-2.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
7610144+1019
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
5
ComoComoCOM
7421127+514
W
D
L
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
8
CagliariCagliariCGL
741267-113
L
D
W
W
W
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
14
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
7115413-94
L
L
W
L
D
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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