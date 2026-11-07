How to watch Sporting CP vs Moreirense with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo South / Sub-Saharan Africa Startime

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Portugal - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Sporting CP host Moreirense at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon in a Liga Portugal fixture that carries real significance for the home side's title ambitions.

The Lions enter this match under new management. Paulo Fonseca has taken charge at Sporting, returning to Portugal after departing Lyon in a mid-season switch that drew sharp criticism from the French club. He inherits a squad sitting third in the Liga Portugal table and will be eager to make an immediate impression in front of his home supporters.

Sporting's recent form has been a mixed picture. Back-to-back Champions League defeats to LASK and a Liga Portugal loss to Académico de Viseu raised questions, but wins over Casa Pia and Shakhtar Donetsk have steadied the ship heading into this domestic assignment.

Moreirense arrive in ninth place and have shown enough quality in recent weeks to make this uncomfortable. Vasco Botelho da Costa's side have won two of their last five, with a 2-1 victory over Estrela da Amadora their most recent result.

The head-to-head record firmly favours Sporting, who have dominated this fixture in recent seasons. Fonseca will expect nothing less than three points as he looks to establish his authority at Alvalade.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Portugal match live, read on.

Team news & squads