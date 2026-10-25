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Match Preview

Eredivisie - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 11:45 Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel

Ajax travel to Rotterdam to face Sparta Rotterdam at Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel in an Eredivisie fixture that finds Michel's side in a sharply different mood to just a few weeks ago.

Sitting fourth in the table, Ajax arrive on the back of consecutive wins that have steadied a campaign that looked in danger of drifting. A 5-2 win at FC Groningen in the Eredivisie was followed by a 2-0 home victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Conference League, a result that ended an eight-match winless run against Italian clubs and delivered long-awaited points in Europe.

The winning goals against Atalanta came from the bench. Substitute Tolu Arokodare broke the deadlock in the 87th minute, and 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane sealed it in stoppage time with a solo effort that announced his arrival on the European stage. Michel's willingness to change the game with fresh legs and a direct physical threat has given Ajax a new dimension.

Sparta Rotterdam, under Rogier Meijer, sit 13th in the Eredivisie and will need to find a way to disrupt a visiting side that is gathering momentum. Their last five league outings have been inconsistent, and they will be without a couple of key players through injury.

Ajax carry their own absentee concerns, with a lengthy injury list that includes several experienced names. But the squad depth Michel has shown in recent weeks suggests the side can absorb those losses without losing structure.

This is a fixture between two clubs at very different points of their season. Sparta need points to climb away from the lower reaches of the table, while Ajax will be looking to close the gap on the sides above them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax.

Team news & squads

Sparta Rotterdam manager Rogier Meijer is without Max de Ligt and Shunsuke Mito through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions have been reported in the Sparta camp, and updates to the squad picture will be added as kick-off approaches.

Ajax head coach Michel faces a more significant absentee list, with Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, Anton Gaaei, and Oliver Edvardsen all sidelined through injury. No Ajax players are suspended for this match.

Form

Sparta Rotterdam have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home win over Willem II, though that followed a 3-3 draw with Go Ahead Eagles and a heavy 4-0 loss at SC Heerenveen. A 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven earlier in the run underlines the inconsistency Meijer's side have shown against stronger opposition.

Ajax have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 Conference League win over Atalanta, and before that they beat FC Groningen 5-2 away in the Eredivisie. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 2-1 loss to Hajduk Split in Europe. Across those five matches, Ajax have scored 11 goals and conceded five, with back-to-back wins giving the squad a clear lift in confidence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Ajax hosted Sparta Rotterdam and won 4-0 in the Eredivisie. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Ajax have won two, with Sparta claiming no wins, and the remaining three matches ending in draws. The series shows a pattern of competitive encounters, with three of the five games finishing level, though Ajax's 4-0 win in the most recent meeting stands as the most decisive result in the dataset.