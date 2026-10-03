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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoSpain
Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
team-logoCzechia
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Spain vs Czechia: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Spain vs Czechia
Spain
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Official Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

CCTV (China Central Television)

cctv.com

United States

Fox Sports / fuboTV

foxsports.com

Indonesia

Vision+ (MNC)

visionplus.id

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport (DStv)

supersport.com

Brazil

Disney+ Brasil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Philippines

SPOTV

spotvnow.com

Mexico

Sky+ / Sky Sports Mexico

sky.com.mx

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

United Kingdom

Viaplay / Sky Sports

skysports.com

France

L'Équipe

lequipe.fr

South Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com/es-ES

Argentina

Disney+ Argentina

disneyplus.com

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

Poland

Polsat Box Go

polsatboxgo.pl

Saudi Arabia

TOD (beIN)

tod.tv

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

Taiwan

ELTA TV

eltaott.tv

Romania

Digi Sport Romania

digisport.ro

Czech Republic

ČT2 (Česká televize)

ceskatelevize.cz

Croatia

Sportklub

sportklub.n1info.hr

How to watch Spain vs Czechia with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3
Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Today's game between Spain and Czechia will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Czechia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Spain vs Czechia Probable lineups

4-3-3
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Formation
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
4-2-3-1
U. SimonU. SimonP. CubarsiP. CubarsiM. CucurellaM. CucurellaD. HuijsenD. HuijsenM. PubillM. PubillPedriPedriD. OlmoD. OlmoRodriRodriA. BaenaA. BaenaL. YamalL. YamalM. OyarzabalM. OyarzabalM. KovarM. KovarL. KrejciL. Krejciteam-logoJ. SlamaR. HranacR. HranacS. ChaloupekS. ChaloupekL. AmbrosL. Ambrosteam-logoM. RadostaL. CervL. CervM. SadilekM. Sadilekteam-logoO. LingrA. HlozekA. Hlozek
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
4-3-3
Spain

Starting XI

Czechia

Manager

  • L. de la Fuente
  • S. Denia

Luis de la Fuente names a projected XI of Unai Simon, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Marc Pubill, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Alejandro Baena, Lamine Yamal, and Mikel Oyarzabal. Nico Williams is absent after withdrawing from the squad with a thigh injury sustained during recent international action.

For Czechia, Santi Denia's projected starting lineup reads: Matej Kovar, Ladislav Krejci, Jiri Slama, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek, Lukas Ambros, Matej Radosta, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Ondrej Lingr, and Adam Hlozek. Pavel Sulc is suspended and will play no part in this fixture.

Form

ESP

ESP - Form

BEL
W2-1
FRA
W0-2
ARG
W1-0
ENG
W2-3
CRO
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CZE

CZE - Form

KOR
L2-1
RSA
D1-1
MEX
L0-3
CRO
L1-2
ENG
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Spain have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Croatia in the Nations League, and they also defeated England 3-2 in the previous group fixture. Before the international window, Spain claimed the World Cup in North America with victories over Argentina, France, and Belgium.

Czechia have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with South Africa at the World Cup. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to England, and they also fell 2-1 to Croatia in the Nations League. Across those five games, Denia's side have scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SpainDrawCzechia
4
1
0
UEFA Nations League A
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
European Championship
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
FT
9Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022, when Spain won 2-0. The fixture before that, played in Prague the same month, ended 2-2. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Spain have won three and drawn one, with Czechia yet to record a victory in the sequence.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpainSpainESP
220073+46
W
W
2
EnglandEnglandENG
210143+13
W
L
3
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
210135-23
L
W
4
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
200214-30
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Spain sit top of UEFA Nations League Group 3, while Czechia are bottom of the table. The gap in positions reflects the form of both sides across this campaign, with Spain in control of the group and Czechia yet to take a point from their three fixtures.

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