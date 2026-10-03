International Coverage

Country Official Broadcaster Official Homepage India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China CCTV (China Central Television) cctv.com United States Fox Sports / fuboTV foxsports.com Indonesia Vision+ (MNC) visionplus.id Pakistan Tapmad tapmad.com Nigeria SuperSport (DStv) supersport.com Brazil Disney+ Brasil disneyplus.com Bangladesh Tapmad tapmad.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com/ja-JP Philippines SPOTV spotvnow.com Mexico Sky+ / Sky Sports Mexico sky.com.mx Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com/de-DE United Kingdom Viaplay / Sky Sports skysports.com France L'Équipe lequipe.fr South Korea SPOTV NOW spotvnow.co.kr Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com/es-ES Argentina Disney+ Argentina disneyplus.com Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Ukraine MEGOGO megogo.net Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com/en-CA Poland Polsat Box Go polsatboxgo.pl Saudi Arabia TOD (beIN) tod.tv Australia Optus Sport sport.optus.com.au Taiwan ELTA TV eltaott.tv Romania Digi Sport Romania digisport.ro Czech Republic ČT2 (Česká televize) ceskatelevize.cz Croatia Sportklub sportklub.n1info.hr

How to watch Spain vs Czechia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Today's game between Spain and Czechia will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente names a projected XI of Unai Simon, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Marc Pubill, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Alejandro Baena, Lamine Yamal, and Mikel Oyarzabal. Nico Williams is absent after withdrawing from the squad with a thigh injury sustained during recent international action.

For Czechia, Santi Denia's projected starting lineup reads: Matej Kovar, Ladislav Krejci, Jiri Slama, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek, Lukas Ambros, Matej Radosta, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Ondrej Lingr, and Adam Hlozek. Pavel Sulc is suspended and will play no part in this fixture.

Form

Spain have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Croatia in the Nations League, and they also defeated England 3-2 in the previous group fixture. Before the international window, Spain claimed the World Cup in North America with victories over Argentina, France, and Belgium.

Czechia have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with South Africa at the World Cup. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to England, and they also fell 2-1 to Croatia in the Nations League. Across those five games, Denia's side have scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022, when Spain won 2-0. The fixture before that, played in Prague the same month, ended 2-2. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Spain have won three and drawn one, with Czechia yet to record a victory in the sequence.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 W W 2 England ENG 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 3 Croatia CRO 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 L W 4 Czechia CZE 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Spain sit top of UEFA Nations League Group 3, while Czechia are bottom of the table. The gap in positions reflects the form of both sides across this campaign, with Spain in control of the group and Czechia yet to take a point from their three fixtures.