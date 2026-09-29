International Coverage

Country / Territory Broadcaster Official Homepage India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China iQiyi iqiyi.com United States Fox Sports 2 foxsports.com Indonesia RCTI rctiplus.com Pakistan tapmad tapmad.com Nigeria SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com Brazil SporTV / Globoplay globoplay.globo.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Philippines UEFA.tv (Global/Regional) uefa.tv Egypt beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com DR Congo SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Vietnam TV360 tv360.vn Iran beIN Sports CONNECT beinsports.com Turkey S Sport+ ssportplus.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Thailand UEFA.tv (Global/Regional) uefa.tv Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video primevideo.com France L'Équipe Web / TF1 lequipe.fr South Africa SuperSport Grandstand ROA supersport.com Italy UEFA.tv (Global/Regional) uefa.tv Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com Myanmar MONOMAX monomax.me Colombia ESPN Colombia espn.com.co South Korea SPOTV NOW spotvnow.co.kr Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com Sudan beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Spain TVE La 1 / RTVE Play rtve.es Iraq beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Algeria beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Argentina ESPN Argentina espn.com.ar Poland TVP Sport sport.tvp.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Morocco beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Ukraine MEGOGO megogo.net Uzbekistan Fast Sports fasttv.am Yemen beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Peru ESPN Peru espn.com.pe Malaysia UEFA.tv (Global/Regional) uefa.tv Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1 beinsports.com Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Côte d'Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Nepal Sony LIV sonyliv.com Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Australia beIN SPORTS 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(Global/Regional) uefa.tv Tuvalu UEFA.tv (Global/Regional) uefa.tv Nauru UEFA.tv (Global/Regional) uefa.tv Vatican City UEFA.tv (Global/Regional) uefa.tv

How to watch Spain vs Croatia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Spain and Croatia will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed his probable lineup for Spain, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Slaven Bilic's Croatia squad details are also yet to be confirmed, with no lineup, injury, or suspension data currently available. Further team news will be added as it emerges ahead of the fixture.

Form

Spain have won all five of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding none across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over England in the Nations League, and before that they claimed a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final. That five-match sequence also included wins over France, Belgium, and Portugal, with Spain keeping a clean sheet in every game.

Croatia have won three and lost two of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Czechia in the Nations League. Earlier in the run, they beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0, but also suffered a 4-2 defeat to England in the World Cup group stage and a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the round of 16.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2024, where Spain won 3-0. Before that, Croatia won 3-2 in a Nations League fixture in November 2018, and Spain recorded a 6-0 home win in the reverse fixture that same September. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Spain hold the stronger record, with the five meetings producing 19 goals in total.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Croatia CRO 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 England ENG 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Czechia CZE 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Spain lead Group A3 going into this fixture, with Croatia sitting second. Both sides have played one match, meaning this early meeting carries real weight in shaping the group before the remaining fixtures against England and Czechia.