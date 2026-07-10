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World Cup
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Spain vs Belgium: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Spain vs Belgium
Spain
Belgium
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Spain vs Belgium with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Quarter Finals
Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Belgium will kick-off at 10 Jul 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Belgium today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Spain vs Belgium Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Formation
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
4-2-3-1
23U. Simon14A. Laporte22P. Cubarsi12P. Porro24M. Cucurella10D. Olmo19L. Yamal15A. Baena16Rodri20Pedri21M. Oyarzabal1T. Courtois5M. De Cuyper4B. Mechele25N. Ngoy21T. Castagne8Y. Tielemans20H. Vanaken7K. De Bruyne11J. Doku10L. Trossard17C. De Ketelaere
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
4-2-3-1
Spain

Starting XI

Belgium

Manager

  • L. de la Fuente
  • R. Garcia

Injuries and Suspensions

    Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed in the squad data, and no confirmed starting lineup has been announced ahead of the quarter-final. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

    Belgium are led by Rudi Garcia. No confirmed lineup is available at this stage. Amadou Onana has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an ACL injury sustained against the United States, while Zeno Debast requires a late fitness assessment. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Form

    ESP

    ESP - Form

    CPV
    D0-0
    KSA
    W4-0
    URU
    W0-1
    AUT
    W3-0
    POR
    W0-1
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    9/0
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    0/5
    BEL

    BEL - Form

    EGY
    D1-1
    IRN
    D0-0
    NZL
    W1-5
    SEN
    W3-2
    USA
    W1-4
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    13/5
    Games over 2.5 goals
    3/5
    Both teams scored
    4/5

    Spain have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, all at this World Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16, settled by Mikel Merino's stoppage-time finish. Earlier in the tournament they beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Austria 3-0, with a 1-0 win over Uruguay and a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde completing the run. Spain have scored eight goals and conceded none across those five matches, keeping a clean sheet in every game at this tournament.

    Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five fixtures, all at this World Cup. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 defeat of the United States in Seattle. Before that, they beat Senegal 3-2 in a dramatic round of 32 comeback and defeated New Zealand 5-1. Draws against Iran and Egypt in the group stage preceded that run. Belgium have scored 13 goals across their last five matches and conceded four.

    Head-to-Head Record

    ESP

    Last 5 matches

    BEL

    5

    Wins

    0

    Draws

    0

    Wins

    13

    Goals scored

    1
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    1/5

    The most recent meeting between these sides in the dataset was a friendly in September 2016, which Spain won 2-0 with Belgium as the nominal home side. Before that, Spain beat Belgium 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 2009, following a 2-1 win in Brussels in October 2008. Across the five matches listed, Spain have won all five, scoring 11 goals and conceding one.

    Standings

    Belgium finished top of Group G at this World Cup. Spain won Group H and enter the quarter-final as group winners on their side of the bracket.

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