International Coverage

How to watch Spain vs Argentina with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Argentina will kick-off at 19 Jul 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente names a strong Spain side with no reported injuries or suspensions affecting his selection. The projected XI reads: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Alejandro Baena; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Lionel Scaloni has a fully available squad to choose from on the Argentina side, with no injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of the final. The projected XI is: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi; Julian Alvarez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Spain arrive in the final with five wins from five across this World Cup, scoring five goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over France in the semi-final on July 14, and they also beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-final and Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16. De la Fuente's side have not dropped a point at any stage of the tournament.

Argentina match that record with five wins from five, having scored 12 goals and conceded 10 across their knockout run. Their last outing was a 2-1 win over England on July 15, coming from behind to progress. They also beat Switzerland 3-1 and edged past Egypt 3-2 and Cabo Verde 3-2 in earlier rounds, showing a capacity to win tightly contested matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 6-1 victory for Spain in a friendly on March 27, 2018, a result that stands as the heaviest defeat in this series. Across the four previous encounters in the dataset, Spain hold the edge with three wins to Argentina's one, though Argentina's solitary victory was a 4-1 home win in September 2010. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture within the recorded matches.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H, while Argentina won Group J, with both sides advancing through the knockout rounds unbeaten.