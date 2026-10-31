Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

United States Paramount+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton host Queens Park Rangers at St. Mary's Stadium in the EFL Championship, with both sides looking to strengthen their grip on the top half of the table.

The Saints arrive into this fixture in solid form, having won three of their last five league matches. A 2-3 victory over West Ham United last time out underlined their attacking intent and keeps them firmly in contention for a promotion push.

QPR have been more inconsistent, but they showed their quality with a commanding 5-0 win over Swansea City in their most recent outing. Julien Stephan's side will be looking to build on that result and close the gap on the teams above them.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has his squad pointed in the right direction at St. Mary's, where the home crowd has proven a genuine advantage this season. The Saints have not lost at home in recent weeks and will be eager to maintain that record.

For QPR, back-to-back away trips have produced mixed results, and Stephan will need a more disciplined defensive display than the 3-0 loss to Birmingham City that interrupted their recent momentum.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs in the Championship standings. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the match.

Team news & squads