How to watch Southampton vs Middlesbrough with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ProtonVPN
- Matchday streaming & speed
- Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs.
- Watch your home subscriptions abroad
- connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday.
- Unlimited data
- Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Southampton host Middlesbrough at St. Mary's Stadium in a Championship fixture that pits sixth against first.
Tonda Eckert's side come into the game unbeaten in their last two. They drew 1-1 with Sheffield United on Tuesday night, three days after a 2-0 win over Derby County.
That result left Southampton in the top six, but the Saints have not been consistent. A 1-0 defeat at Preston North End earlier this month and a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion show how tight the margins have been.
Middlesbrough arrive as the league leaders under Kim Hellberg. They beat Swansea City 2-1 on Tuesday, following a 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday.
Hellberg's team have lost just once in their last five, a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham. They also kept clean sheets against Charlton Athletic and Bristol City in that run.
The sides drew 1-1 at St. Mary's in September 2025, but Middlesbrough won 4-0 at the Riverside in January. Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream.
Team news & squads
Southampton vs Middlesbrough Probable lineups
Manager
- T. Eckert