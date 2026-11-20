How to watch Southampton vs Derby County with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30 St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton host Derby County at St. Mary's Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Saints sit seventh, looking to consolidate a promotion push, while Derby arrive in the bottom three and in desperate need of points.

Tonda Eckert's Southampton side have been inconsistent in recent weeks, winning two and drawing two of their last five, but they were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End in their most recent outing. That defeat stalled what had been a promising run that included a 4-1 thrashing of Queens Park Rangers.

Derby's situation is more pressing. John Eustace's team have lost three of their last five Championship matches and were hammered 4-0 by Norwich City as recently as November 3. A 3-1 win over Bolton on November 6 offered some relief, but the Rams have conceded 11 goals across their last five games.

In the Championship table, the gap between these two clubs is stark. Southampton's home form and Derby's defensive fragility make St. Mary's a difficult destination for the visitors.

With so much at stake for Derby and Southampton keen to keep pace with the division's leading sides, this fixture has genuine edge. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

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