How to watch South Sudan vs Angola with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 08:00

South Sudan host Angola in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification Group B, with the two sides having already met in the reverse fixture just days ago.

Angola arrive in strong form under coach Aliou Cisse, having won that first meeting 2-0. They sit second in Group B and will be looking to extend their advantage with another positive result.

South Sudan, managed by Nicolas Dupuis, are rooted to the bottom of the group after four defeats in their last five qualification matches. They need a sharp turnaround to keep any hopes alive.

The hosts have conceded freely in recent outings, shipping five against Egypt and two in the reverse fixture against Angola. Their attacking output has also been limited, making this a difficult assignment at home.

Angola, by contrast, have been compact and clinical. A draw against Egypt and wins over Malawi and South Sudan show a squad that is building momentum at the right stage of qualifying.

For South Sudan, this is a must-improve performance. For Angola, it is a chance to put the group beyond doubt.

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