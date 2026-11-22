How to watch Sochaux vs Dunkerque with a VPN

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. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 23 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Auguste Bonal

Sochaux host Dunkerque at the Stade Auguste Bonal in Montbéliard in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season moves into its latter stages.

Vincent Hognon's side have endured a difficult run of results and will be looking to the familiarity of home surroundings to arrest a slide that has left them in the bottom half of the table. Sochaux have lost four of their last five league matches, a run that has piled pressure on the squad and coaching staff alike.

Dunkerque arrive in better shape, sitting tenth in the standings under Pierre Webo. The northern side showed their quality with a 3-0 win over Guingamp in their most recent league outing, though a Coupe de France exit against Quevilly last weekend will have tempered some of the optimism around the club.

For Sochaux, the urgency is clear. A home crowd at the Stade Auguste Bonal can be a factor, but results on the pitch have not backed up that advantage in recent weeks. Hognon will need a response from his players.

Webo's Dunkerque have shown they can beat the sides around them, and a win here would push them into a more comfortable mid-table position. Their inconsistency in cup competition aside, their league form gives them reason for confidence.