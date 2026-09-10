How to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Slavia Prague and Lens will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jindrich Trpisovsky names a projected XI for Slavia Prague that includes Jakub Markovic in goal, with a back line of Tomas Vlcek, Stepan Chaloupek, Mikulas Konecny, and Michal Sadilek. The midfield and attack feature Wiktor Nowak, Samuel Isife, David Jurasek, Danijel Sturm, Emmanuel Ayaosi, and Tomas Chory. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

For Lens, Dino Toppmoeller's projected lineup includes Robin Risser in goal, with Pierre Ganiou, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kyllian Antonio, and Andrija Bulatovic in defence. Ruben Aguilar, Franjo Ivanovic, Michal Skoras, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin, and Odsonne Edouard are listed further forward. Lens also report no current injuries or suspensions, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Slavia Prague have recorded three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five matches in the Czech First League, scoring ten goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over FC Zbrojovka Brno on September 5, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory at Sparta Prague on August 30. The side drew 2-2 with Bohemians 1905 and 1-1 with Slovan Liberec in the two matches before that. Slavia have not lost in this five-game run.

Lens have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five competitive matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on September 5, following a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg the week before. Their standout result in this period was a 5-2 win over Auxerre on August 22. Lens have lost their last two matches heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Slavia Prague and Lens across recent meetings. Further historical context will be added when data becomes available.

Standings

Both Slavia Prague and Lens are currently placed seventh in the Champions League standings heading into this fixture.