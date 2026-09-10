Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoSlavia Prague
Fortuna Arena
team-logoLens
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Assisted by

Slavia Prague vs Lens: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Slavia Prague vs Lens
Slavia Prague
Lens
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Slavia Prague and Lens will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague vs Lens Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
Formation
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
3-4-2-1
J. MarkovicJ. MarkovicT. VlcekT. VlcekS. ChaloupekS. ChaloupekM. KonecnyM. KonecnyM. SadilekM. SadilekW. NowakW. NowakS. IsifeS. IsifeD. JurasekD. JurasekD. SturmD. SturmE. AyaosiE. AyaosiT. ChoryT. ChoryR. RisserR. Risserteam-logoP. Ganiouteam-logoK. Antonioteam-logoS. SagnanA. HaidaraA. HaidaraR. AguilarR. Aguilarteam-logoF. Ivanovicteam-logoM. Skorasteam-logoM. CuisanceF. ThauvinF. ThauvinO. EdouardO. Edouard
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
3-4-2-1
Slavia Prague

Starting XI

Lens

Manager

  • J. Trpisovsky
  • D. Toppmoeller

Jindrich Trpisovsky names a projected XI for Slavia Prague that includes Jakub Markovic in goal, with a back line of Tomas Vlcek, Stepan Chaloupek, Mikulas Konecny, and Michal Sadilek. The midfield and attack feature Wiktor Nowak, Samuel Isife, David Jurasek, Danijel Sturm, Emmanuel Ayaosi, and Tomas Chory. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

For Lens, Dino Toppmoeller's projected lineup includes Robin Risser in goal, with Pierre Ganiou, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kyllian Antonio, and Andrija Bulatovic in defence. Ruben Aguilar, Franjo Ivanovic, Michal Skoras, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin, and Odsonne Edouard are listed further forward. Lens also report no current injuries or suspensions, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

SLP

SLP - Form

PAR
W2-1
LIB
D1-1
BOH
D2-2
SPP
W0-3
BRN
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RCL

RCL - Form

SUN
L0-2
PSG
W1-0
AJA
W5-2
STR
L2-1
FCL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Slavia Prague have recorded three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five matches in the Czech First League, scoring ten goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over FC Zbrojovka Brno on September 5, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory at Sparta Prague on August 30. The side drew 2-2 with Bohemians 1905 and 1-1 with Slovan Liberec in the two matches before that. Slavia have not lost in this five-game run.

Lens have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five competitive matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on September 5, following a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg the week before. Their standout result in this period was a 5-2 win over Auxerre on August 22. Lens have lost their last two matches heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Slavia Prague and Lens across recent meetings. Further historical context will be added when data becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Slavia Prague and Lens are currently placed seventh in the Champions League standings heading into this fixture.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google