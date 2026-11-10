How to watch SL Benfica vs Austria Wien W with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 11 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Benfica Campus

SL Benfica host Austria Wien W at the Benfica Campus in Seixal in the Women's Champions League, with both sides looking to turn around difficult campaigns in Europe's top club competition.

Benfica sit 12th in the Women's Champions League standings and have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five matches in the competition. Ivan Baptista's side will be eager to use home advantage to their benefit against an Austrian opponent.

Austria Wien W arrive in Portugal in even more precarious form. Stefan Kenesei's team sit 15th in the standings and have found the going tough at this level, winning just once in their last five outings.

Benfica's recent results include heavy defeats to Arsenal Women and Bayern Munich, though they did manage a victory away at Juventus in September. That result showed they are capable of competing, but they have been inconsistent in front of their own supporters.

Austria Wien W's sole win in that same five-match stretch came against Brann in qualification, a 4-0 victory that feels a long way from their current reality in the league phase. They have since lost to Juventus and Chelsea FC Women while drawing with Inter.

With both clubs in need of points to avoid the bottom of the table, this fixture carries real weight for each side's European ambitions this season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch SL Benfica vs Austria Wien W.

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