How to watch Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CAF Champions League - Game Week 1 29 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Simba SC host Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League, with a Group C meeting between two sides who have found their rhythm in recent weeks. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Simba arrive with Steve Barker in charge and a five-match winning run in all competitions. That sequence includes a 6-1 aggregate-style statement in qualification, as they beat 15 de Agosto 6-1 away and then 3-0 in the return fixture.

The Tanzanian side have carried that momentum into the Premier League. They won 2-1 away at JKT Tanzania on November 21, and they have also beaten Namungo FC and Fountain Gate FC in recent weeks.

Orlando Pirates come in under Abdeslam Ouaddou and have matched Simba's record with five wins from five. Their latest result was a 2-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Premier Soccer League on November 24.

The South African club have also been busy in the Knockout Cup, where they beat Stellenbosch FC 2-0 and Sekhukhune United 1-0. They defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the league on October 31.

Pirates sit second in Group C, while Simba are fourth, so the hosts have ground to make up. Here is how to follow the match, along with kick-off details and the latest team information.

Team news & squads