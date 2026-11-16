How to watch Sierra Leone vs DR Congo with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Sierra Leone host DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with the Leone Stars looking to bounce back on home soil after a bruising reverse in the first meeting between these two sides.

Didier Gomes Da Rosa's side have struggled for consistency throughout this qualification campaign, and a run of four defeats in their last five matches tells its own story heading into this fixture.

DR Congo arrive in a far stronger position. Sebastien Desabre's squad sit top of Group E and have shown real quality in the qualifying rounds, with wins over Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea helping to establish their dominance.

The Leopards beat Sierra Leone 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this month, a result that underlined the gap between the two sides at this stage of the campaign.

For Sierra Leone, this is an opportunity to restore some pride in front of their own supporters. A positive result would also keep their faint qualification hopes alive.

DR Congo, by contrast, will look to consolidate top spot and continue building momentum under Desabre.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sierra Leone vs DR Congo.

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