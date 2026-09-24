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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoSerbia
Stadion Rajko Mitic
team-logoGreece
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Serbia vs Greece: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Serbia vs Greece
Serbia
Greece
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1
Stadion Rajko Mitic

Today's game between Serbia and Greece will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Serbia vs Greece today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Serbia vs Greece Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
Formation
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-2-3-1
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicS. PavlovicS. Pavlovicteam-logoS. ErakovicK. NedeljkovicK. Nedeljkovicteam-logoS. BukinacA. ZivkovicA. ZivkovicS. Milinkovic-SavicS. Milinkovic-SavicS. LukicS. LukicF. KosticF. KosticD. TadicD. TadicL. JovicL. JovicK. TzolakisK. TzolakisG. VagiannidisG. VagiannidisK. KoulierakisK. KoulierakisK. TsimikasK. TsimikasK. MavropanosK. MavropanosC. TzolisC. Tzolisteam-logoC. MouzakitisG. MasourasG. MasourasC. ZafeirisC. ZafeirisK. KaretsasK. KaretsasA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-2-3-1
Serbia

Starting XI

Greece

Manager

  • V. Paunovic
  • I. Jovanovic

Serbia coach Veljko Paunovic has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. His projected XI features Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Simic, and Strahinja Erakovic in defence alongside Filip Kostic. Lazar Samardzic, Sasa Lukic, Andrija Zivkovic, and Vanja Dragojevic are named in midfield, with Dusan Tadic supporting Dusan Vlahovic in attack.

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic also has no confirmed absences. His projected XI is led by Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back four of Georgios Vagiannidis, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Christos Zafeiris, Christos Mouzakitis, and Konstantinos Karetsas line up in midfield, with Christos Tzolis and Giorgos Masouras supporting Anastasios Douvikas up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

SER

SER - Form

LVA
W2-1
ESP
L3-0
KSA
W2-1
CPV
L3-0
MEX
L5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GRE

GRE - Form

BLR
D0-0
PAR
L0-1
HUN
D0-0
SWE
D2-2
ITA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Serbia have won two and lost three of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding 14 across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 5-1 defeat to Mexico, and they also suffered back-to-back 3-0 losses to Cabo Verde and Spain. Their two wins came against Saudi Arabia and Latvia, both by a 2-1 scoreline.

Greece have not won in their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-1 loss to Italy, and they also drew 2-2 with Sweden. Greece failed to score in three of those five games, though they conceded just three goals in total across the run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SerbiaDrawGreece
1
0
1
Friendlies
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
2
FT
Friendlies
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
0
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
1
FT
2Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2014, when Serbia beat Greece 2-0 in a friendly in Athens. Prior to that, Serbia won 1-0 when the sides met in Belgrade in August 2010. Serbia hold a perfect record across both recorded head-to-head fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GermanyGermanyGER
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2
GreeceGreeceGRE
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3
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
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4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
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Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Serbia enter this match at the foot of Group 2, while Greece sit in second place. That gap in the standings means Serbia are under immediate pressure to take points, while Greece have the chance to consolidate their position in the top half of the group.

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