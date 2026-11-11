Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League A Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Serbia host Germany at the Stadion Rajko Mitić in Belgrade on Friday, November 13, in a Group A2 fixture that carries significance for both sides in UEFA Nations League A.

Serbia on the brink of elimination

Serbia have endured a poor start to the campaign, losing all four of their Nations League matches so far, conceding nine goals. Winless in five, survival in League A is now the main agenda item for manager Veljko Paunovic. Needless to say, this is a must-win match for the Serbians who are five points adrift of safety.

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Klopp needs improvement from his players

Germany travel to Belgrade in patchy form under Jurgen Klopp with just a solitary win in four outings, and with plenty of work to do. They'll rely on the goal-scoring antics of Niclas Füllkrug, who returns to the national team after more than a year away. He's got 12 goals in 10 outings for Werder Bremen this term. Bayern Munich trio Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović and Tom Bischof will drive Germany's midfield. With a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture, Die Mannschaft travel to Belgrade confident they can repeat that feat and close the three-point gap to joint-group leaders Netherlands and Greece.

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Key stats & team news

Germany have drawn both of their away matches in this season's Nations League, scoring only once.

Serbia are without a clean sheet in 13 matches.

Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Maksimovic are suspended for the hosts.

Serbia's only win over Germany in their history came at the 2010 World Cup.

Team news & squads