Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League A Preview
Serbia host Germany at the Stadion Rajko Mitić in Belgrade on Friday, November 13, in a Group A2 fixture that carries significance for both sides in UEFA Nations League A.
Serbia on the brink of elimination
Serbia have endured a poor start to the campaign, losing all four of their Nations League matches so far, conceding nine goals. Winless in five, survival in League A is now the main agenda item for manager Veljko Paunovic. Needless to say, this is a must-win match for the Serbians who are five points adrift of safety.
Klopp needs improvement from his players
Germany travel to Belgrade in patchy form under Jurgen Klopp with just a solitary win in four outings, and with plenty of work to do. They'll rely on the goal-scoring antics of Niclas Füllkrug, who returns to the national team after more than a year away. He's got 12 goals in 10 outings for Werder Bremen this term. Bayern Munich trio Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović and Tom Bischof will drive Germany's midfield. With a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture, Die Mannschaft travel to Belgrade confident they can repeat that feat and close the three-point gap to joint-group leaders Netherlands and Greece.
Key stats & team news
- Germany have drawn both of their away matches in this season's Nations League, scoring only once.
- Serbia are without a clean sheet in 13 matches.
- Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Maksimovic are suspended for the hosts.
- Serbia's only win over Germany in their history came at the 2010 World Cup.
Team news & squads
Serbia vs Germany Probable lineups
Manager
- V. Paunovic