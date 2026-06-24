International Coverage





How to watch Scotland vs Brazil with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Scotland and Brazil will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Brazil today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Steve Clarke names a projected XI featuring Angus Gunn in goal, with a back four of Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, and Andrew Robertson. Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie line up in midfield alongside Lewis Ferguson and John McGinn, with Ben Doak and Che Adams leading the attack. Clarke has no reported injuries or suspensions to contend with ahead of the match.

Carlo Ancelotti's projected XI has Alisson Becker between the posts, with Marquinhos, Gabriel, Danilo, and Douglas Santos in defence. Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes anchor the midfield, with Lucas Paqueta and Rayan operating in support of Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha. Raphinha is ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained against Haiti. Updates on Neymar's potential involvement will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 11 Raphinha

Form

Scotland head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five. Their two World Cup outings produced contrasting results: a 1-0 victory over Haiti followed by a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. In pre-tournament friendlies, Clarke's side beat Bolivia 4-0 and Curacao 4-1, though they lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in March. Scotland have scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Brazil arrive in far stronger form, winning four and drawing one of their last five. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 dismantling of Haiti, and they also beat Egypt 2-1 and Panama 6-2 in friendlies. The only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw with Morocco on matchday one of the World Cup. Across five matches, Brazil have scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

SCO Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Brazil 2 - 0 Scotland 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

The two sides have met just once in the available head-to-head data, with Brazil winning 2-0 in a friendly played on March 27, 2011. That remains the only recorded meeting between the nations in this dataset.

Standings

Brazil sit top of Group C heading into the final round of fixtures, while Scotland are third.