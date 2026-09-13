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How to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Sassuolo and Juventus will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Sassuolo vs Juventus Probable lineups
Sassuolo head into the match without Fali Candé, Ismael Koné, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Daniel Boloca, Yeferson Paz, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Cristian Volpato, and Darryl Bakola through injury, with no suspensions reported. Alberto Aquilani is expected to line up with Arijanet Muric in goal, a back four of Fedde Leysen, Jay Idzes, Josh Doig, and Simone Cinquegrano, and Nemanja Matic alongside Vasilije Adžić in midfield, with Kieron Bowie, Sebastiano Esposito, and Armand Laurienté supporting the attack.
Juventus are operating with a heavily depleted squad. Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Kenan Yildiz, Juan Cabal, Weston McKennie, Arkadiusz Milik, Jeremie Boga, and Jeff Ekhator are all unavailable. Luciano Spalletti's projected XI features Guglielmo Vicario in goal, a defensive line of Jhon Lucumí, Gleison Bremer, Mehmet Zeki Çelik, and Pierre Kalulu, with Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Nico González, Kerim Alajbegovic, and Chico Conceição supporting Randal Kolo Muani. Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has been working back to fitness and could provide additional midfield cover if passed fit.
Form
Sassuolo have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive matches, with their fifth result a Coppa Italia win over Cesena. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at Bologna, and they beat Torino 2-1 in their previous Serie A home match. Across their last five games they have scored eight goals and conceded six, though their solitary league defeat came against Atalanta.
Juventus have won two and drawn two of their last four competitive matches, with their only defeat a pre-season friendly against Inter. In Serie A they are unbeaten, winning at Frosinone and Parma before drawing 1-1 with AC Milan. They have scored four goals and conceded two across their three league outings, keeping a clean sheet on their opening day trip to Frosinone.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium in March 2026. Before that, Juventus won 3-0 at Sassuolo in January 2026. Across the last five Serie A encounters between the clubs, Juventus have won three times and Sassuolo twice, with the sides sharing 11 goals in total.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|+9
|9
W
W
W
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|9
W
W
L
W
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|8
D
D
W
W
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|7
W
W
D
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
D
W
W
L
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|7
D
W
W
|9
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|6
L
L
W
W
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
D
W
L
|11
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
L
W
D
|12
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|3
L
L
W
|13
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|14
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|3
L
L
W
|15
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
W
L
L
L
|16
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
D
L
L
|17
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
D
L
L
|18
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|19
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|1
D
L
L
L
|20
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|0
L
L
L
L
In the current Serie A table, Sassuolo sit tenth while Juventus are sixth ahead of this fixture.