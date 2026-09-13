International Coverage

Country Broadcaster / Platform Official Website India ZEE5 zee5.com China / Chinese Taipei ELTA Sports eltaott.tv United States Paramount+ / CBS Sports paramountplus.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Pakistan Begin begin.watch Nigeria StarTimes / Sporty TV startimes.com.ng Brazil Disney+ disneyplus.com Bangladesh ZEE5 zee5.com Russia Match TV matchtv.ru Mexico Disney+ Mexico disneyplus.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Ethiopia / Djibouti STARZPLAY starzplay.com Philippines / Brunei Astro Go astro.com.my Egypt STARZPLAY starzplay.com DR Congo StarTimes startimes.com Vietnam MyTV Vietnam mytv.com.vn Iran Thmanyah thmanyah.com Turkey S Sport+ ssportplus.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Thailand TrueID trueid.net Tanzania Azam Sports azamtv.com United Kingdom DAZN UK / TNT Sports dazn.com France DAZN France dazn.com South Africa SuperSport supersport.com Kenya StarTimes / Azam Sports startimes.co.ke Uganda StarTimes startimes.co.ug Sudan STARZPLAY starzplay.com Iraq STARZPLAY starzplay.com Algeria STARZPLAY starzplay.com Argentina Disney+ Argentina disneyplus.com Afghanistan ZEE5 zee5.com Poland Eleven Sports elevensports.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Morocco STARZPLAY starzplay.com Saudi Arabia STC TV / STARZPLAY stctv.com Ukraine / Kazakhstan Q League qleague.kz Angola / Mozambique StarTimes startimes.com Ghana StarTimes / Sporty TV startimes.com.gh Peru Disney+ disneyplus.com Uzbekistan Q League qleague.kz Yemen STARZPLAY starzplay.com Malaysia Astro Go astro.com.my Nepal ZEE5 zee5.com Madagascar StarTimes startimes.com Côte d'Ivoire / Cameroon StarTimes startimes.com Venezuela Disney+ disneyplus.com Australia beIN Sports beinsports.com Niger / Mali / Guinea StarTimes startimes.com Syria STARZPLAY starzplay.com Senegal / Rwanda StarTimes startimes.com Zambia StarTimes startimes.com Romania Digi Sport digisport.ro Chad STARZPLAY starzplay.com Somalia STARZPLAY starzplay.com Zimbabwe Azam Sports azamtv.com Malawi StarTimes startimes.com Guatemala Disney+ disneyplus.com Ecuador Disney+ disneyplus.com Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Chile Disney+ disneyplus.com Burundi Sporty TV sportytv.com Tunisia STARZPLAY / Diwan Sport diwansport.com Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com Belgium DAZN Belgium dazn.com Haiti Disney+ disneyplus.com South Sudan STARZPLAY starzplay.com Dominican Republic Disney+ disneyplus.com Jordan STARZPLAY starzplay.com United Arab Emirates STARZPLAY starzplay.com Honduras Disney+ disneyplus.com Azerbaijan Q League qleague.kz Tajikistan Q League qleague.kz Portugal Sport TV sporttv.pt Hungary / Czech Republic Sport 1 CZ sport1tv.cz Greece MagentaSport magentasport.de Sweden TV4 Play tv4play.se Israel Sport 2 sport1.maariv.co.il Honduras / El Salvador Disney+ disneyplus.com Sierra Leone StarTimes startimes.com Laos / Hong Kong beIN Sports / Now Player nowplayer.now.com Paraguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Kyrgyzstan Q League qleague.kz Turkmenistan Q League qleague.kz Nicaragua Disney+ disneyplus.com Libya STARZPLAY starzplay.com Serbia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Bulgaria MAX Sport maxsport.live Congo StarTimes startimes.com Denmark TV2 Play play.tv2.dk Finland MTV Katsomo mtv.fi Norway VG+ vg.no Singapore / Slovakia Sport 1 SK sport1tv.sk Palestine STARZPLAY starzplay.com Costa Rica Disney+ disneyplus.com Ireland TNT Sports / DAZN UK tntsports.co.uk Oman STARZPLAY starzplay.com Liberia / Mauritania STARZPLAY starzplay.com Panama Disney+ disneyplus.com Kuwait STARZPLAY starzplay.com Croatia Arena Sport tvarenasport.hr Georgia Silk Universal silktv.ge Mongolia / Uruguay Disney+ disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV bhtelecom.ba Armenia Q League qleague.kz Lithuania Go3 Sport go3.lt Albania Tring Sport tring.al Jamaica Disney+ disneyplus.com Moldova Q League qleague.kz Lebanon STARZPLAY starzplay.com Slovenia Arena Sport tvarenasport.si Latvia Go3 Sport go3.lv North Macedonia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Bahrain STARZPLAY starzplay.com Equatorial Guinea / Trinidad and Tobago Disney+ disneyplus.com Estonia Go3 Sport go3.ee East Timor / Mauritius Thmanyah thmanyah.com Cyprus Cytavision Sports cyta.com.cy Fiji / Djibouti STARZPLAY starzplay.com Bhutan ZEE5 zee5.com Guyana / Suriname SCCN sccn.sr Luxembourg DAZN Belgium dazn.com Montenegro Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Malta GO TV go.com.mt Maldives ZEE5 zee5.com Belize Nexgen nexgen.bz Bahamas / Iceland Viaplay viaplay.com Vanuatu / Barbados Disney+ disneyplus.com French Polynesia / New Caledonia DAZN France dazn.com Samoa / Curaçao Disney+ disneyplus.com Saint Lucia Disney+ disneyplus.com Grenada Disney+ disneyplus.com Aruba Disney+ disneyplus.com Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Disney+ disneyplus.com Antigua and Barbuda Disney+ disneyplus.com Andorra DAZN Spain dazn.com Dominica Disney+ disneyplus.com Cayman Islands Disney+ disneyplus.com Bermuda / Greenland TV2 Play play.tv2.dk Saint Kitts and Nevis Disney+ disneyplus.com Faroe Islands TV2 Play play.tv2.dk Sint Maarten / Monaco DAZN France dazn.com Liechtenstein DAZN Germany dazn.com San Marino DAZN Italia dazn.com Gibraltar / British Virgin Islands Disney+ disneyplus.com Caribbean Territories (Anguilla, Martinique, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin) Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com

How to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and Juventus will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo head into the match without Fali Candé, Ismael Koné, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Daniel Boloca, Yeferson Paz, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Cristian Volpato, and Darryl Bakola through injury, with no suspensions reported. Alberto Aquilani is expected to line up with Arijanet Muric in goal, a back four of Fedde Leysen, Jay Idzes, Josh Doig, and Simone Cinquegrano, and Nemanja Matic alongside Vasilije Adžić in midfield, with Kieron Bowie, Sebastiano Esposito, and Armand Laurienté supporting the attack.

Juventus are operating with a heavily depleted squad. Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Kenan Yildiz, Juan Cabal, Weston McKennie, Arkadiusz Milik, Jeremie Boga, and Jeff Ekhator are all unavailable. Luciano Spalletti's projected XI features Guglielmo Vicario in goal, a defensive line of Jhon Lucumí, Gleison Bremer, Mehmet Zeki Çelik, and Pierre Kalulu, with Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Nico González, Kerim Alajbegovic, and Chico Conceição supporting Randal Kolo Muani. Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has been working back to fitness and could provide additional midfield cover if passed fit.

Form

Sassuolo have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive matches, with their fifth result a Coppa Italia win over Cesena. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at Bologna, and they beat Torino 2-1 in their previous Serie A home match. Across their last five games they have scored eight goals and conceded six, though their solitary league defeat came against Atalanta.

Juventus have won two and drawn two of their last four competitive matches, with their only defeat a pre-season friendly against Inter. In Serie A they are unbeaten, winning at Frosinone and Parma before drawing 1-1 with AC Milan. They have scored four goals and conceded two across their three league outings, keeping a clean sheet on their opening day trip to Frosinone.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium in March 2026. Before that, Juventus won 3-0 at Sassuolo in January 2026. Across the last five Serie A encounters between the clubs, Juventus have won three times and Sassuolo twice, with the sides sharing 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sassuolo sit tenth while Juventus are sixth ahead of this fixture.