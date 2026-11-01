How to watch Santos Laguna vs Necaxa with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 15 1 Nov 2026 - 18:00 Estadio Nuevo Corona

Santos Laguna host Necaxa at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture, with both sides arriving in contrasting states of form.

Renato Paiva's Santos Laguna have hit a bump after a strong run. Los Guerreros had won four of their previous five Liga MX matches before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Tijuana in their most recent outing, a result that will demand a response on home turf.

Necaxa arrive in poor form. Juan Reynoso's side have managed just one draw from their last five Liga MX matches, picking up a point against FC Juarez while losing to CD Guadalajara, Atlas, and CF America in that stretch.

Santos sit 12th in the Apertura standings, while Necaxa find themselves in 17th place. Both clubs need points, but for different reasons — Santos to recover momentum, Necaxa to climb out of the bottom reaches of the table.

The head-to-head record offers little comfort for the visitors. Necaxa won the most recent meeting 3-1 at Estadio Nuevo Corona in January 2026, but the overall record across the last five meetings is tight, with results going in both directions.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Santos Laguna vs Necaxa live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

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