How to watch Saint Martin vs El Salvador with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Final 13 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Saint Martin host El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides coming into the match having had contrasting recent runs of form.

Saint Martin sit top of Group 3 in League C after a strong start to the Nations League campaign, winning three of their last four competitive fixtures and showing an ability to score freely against regional opposition.

El Salvador arrive in difficult form. Placed sixth in Group 2 of League A, they have lost two of their last three matches and conceded six goals in a heavy defeat to Guatemala, raising questions about defensive stability at this level.

Saint Martin's recent results include an 8-0 win over the Bahamas and a 6-0 victory against the same opponents in back-to-back Nations League fixtures, signalling genuine confidence in front of goal.

El Salvador did show resilience with a 1-1 draw against Martinique and a 3-1 win over the same side earlier in the campaign, but consistency has been hard to find across the five-match stretch.

This fixture offers El Salvador a chance to arrest a poor run, while Saint Martin will be eager to build on their group-stage momentum.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Saint Martin vs El Salvador live.

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