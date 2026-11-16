How to watch Saint Lucia vs Barbados with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Saint Lucia host Barbados in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides arriving in contrasting form but with plenty at stake in Group 2 of League B.

Saint Lucia have been in outstanding shape. They have won four of their last five matches in this Nations League cycle, including a 1-2 victory away at Bermuda in their most recent outing. That run has lifted them to second in the group standings.

Barbados sit top of the group but arrive with some ground to recover after a 3-0 defeat to Guadeloupe on November 12. Before that setback, they had strung together back-to-back wins over Bermuda and looked well placed to hold their position at the summit.

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League cycle, with Barbados winning 2-0 on home soil. Saint Lucia will be eager to reverse that result and close the gap at the top.

With Barbados leading the standings and Saint Lucia just behind, this fixture has direct implications for the final group standings. Both teams have reason to push for three points.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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