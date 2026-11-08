How to watch Sabadell vs Real Sociedad B with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 13 9 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Estadi Nova Creu Alta

Sabadell host Real Sociedad B at the Estadi Nova Creu Alta in a Segunda Division fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at different ends of the table.

Ferran Costa's side sit 11th in the standings and have shown they can grind out results on the road, but their home form has been a concern. Three defeats in their last five games at home have left them needing a response in front of their own supporters.

Real Sociedad B arrive in Sabadell in a precarious position. Ion Ansotegui's side are 19th in the table and have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions, that solitary victory coming against Girona at the end of October.

Sabadell's recent run tells a mixed story. A win away at AD Ceuta FC offered some encouragement, but back-to-back home losses to Burgos CF and Albacete have dented confidence heading into this match.

For Real Sociedad B, the pressure is mounting. Four defeats in five games, including a heavy 4-1 loss at Celta Fortuna, underlines the scale of the challenge facing Ansotegui as the season reaches a critical stretch.

Both coaches will be looking for a performance that reflects their ambitions for the second half of the season. The gap between 11th and 19th tells its own story about what is at stake here.

For full details on how to watch this Segunda Division fixture, including kick-off time and available broadcast options, read on below.

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