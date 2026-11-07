How to watch Royal Antwerp vs Lommel with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Bosuil Stadion

Royal Antwerp host Lommel at the Bosuil Stadion in Antwerp in a First Division A fixture that pits two sides moving in opposite directions through the Belgian top flight.

Antwerp arrive under Marvin Compper having lost their last league outing, a 2-1 defeat to Cercle Brugge on November 1. That result extended a difficult run in the league, and the home side will be eager to return to winning ways on their own ground.

Lommel, managed by Lee Johnson, arrive with confidence after beating Gent 2-0 in their most recent First Division A match. The away side have shown they can grind out results on the road and will not come to Antwerp simply to defend.

Sitting eighth in the table, Lommel hold a higher league position than Antwerp, who are placed twelfth. That gap gives this fixture a competitive edge that goes beyond local pride.

Head-to-head meetings between these clubs are rare at this level, and the history between them stretches back to the lower divisions. Both managers will be aware of what is at stake in terms of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Royal Antwerp vs Lommel, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads