How to watch Rouen vs SC Bastia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Rouen host SC Bastia in a Ligue 3 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table. The Norman side sit second in the division and will look to keep the pressure on the pacesetters with a home win.

Rouen arrive in strong domestic form, having won two of their last three Ligue 3 matches. Their 2-1 victory over Concarneau on October 31 was the latest sign that they are genuine contenders this season.

SC Bastia, by contrast, are down in 11th place and need results to pick up if they are to drag themselves into the top half. They did beat Quevilly 2-0 in their most recent league outing, which offered some encouragement.

The Corsican club have struggled for consistency, however, collecting two draws and two losses in their four previous matches before that Quevilly win. Rouen will fancy their chances of exploiting that fragility on home soil.

This is a fixture between two clubs with history in the French football pyramid, and both will be treating it as a must-win for different reasons. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads