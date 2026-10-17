International Coverage

How to watch Roma vs Genoa with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Genoa will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Genoa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gasperini is without Paulo Dybala, who picked up an injury during the Champions League match against Real Madrid and did not see out the first half, and Donyell Malen, who is suspended. Bryan Cristante and Mile Svilar also remain sidelined through injury. With those absences factored in, the projected XI sees Pierluigi Gollini in goal behind a back four of Evan N'Dicka, Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso and Nahuel Molina, with Manu Koné and Marten de Roon in midfield alongside Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Wesley and Santiago Castro supporting in attack — though Koné's fitness will need monitoring after he was forced off in tears during the midweek game.

De Rossi is dealing with a lengthy injury list of his own, with Joi Xheto Nuredini, Elias Havel, Lorenzo Colombo, Franz-Ethan Meichtry, Lorenzo Venturino, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Otoa and Amorim all unavailable. Genoa's projected XI lines up with Justin Bijlow in goal, a back four of Alessandro Marcandalli, Johan Vasquez, Leo Oestigard and Kingsley Ehizibue, Morten Frendrup and Hamed Traore in central midfield, Stephan El Shaarawy and Mikael Egill Ellertsson on the flanks, and Junior Messias and Milutin Osmajic leading the attack.

Form

Roma's last five matches have produced one win, three draws and one defeat, with the side scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. The most recent result was the 3-4 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, a match Roma led 3-1 before the final stages unravelled. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Como in Serie A and 2-2 with Inter — a game that drew similar comparisons in terms of dropping points late on. The one victory in the sequence came away at Torino, where Roma won 2-0.

Genoa's last five matches show two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Serie A, which followed a 2-0 friendly loss to Rapid Bucuresti. They also beat Sudtirol 1-0 in the Coppa Italia and drew 1-1 with Frosinone in the league, though a 2-1 defeat to Parma sits in the middle of that sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-1 win for Genoa at home in Serie A in March 2026 — a result that bucked a recent trend favouring Roma. Before that, Roma won both home fixtures in this series 3-1, including a match in December 2025 and one in January 2025. Across the last five meetings, Roma have won three times to Genoa's one, with one draw, scoring nine goals and conceding five.

Standings

In Serie A, Roma currently sit third in the table while Genoa find themselves in 17th place, underlining the gap in league standing between the two sides heading into this fixture.