How to watch Rochdale vs Doncaster Rovers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 3 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale host Doncaster Rovers at the Crown Oil Arena in an EFL Trophy group stage fixture, with both sides arriving in poor form and looking to arrest a run of difficult results.

Rochdale sit fourth in Northern Group H and have not won any of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Port Vale in League Two, and they have conceded freely throughout October, shipping five goals against Accrington Stanley earlier in the month.

Doncaster occupy second place in the group but are enduring a turbulent spell in League One. They have lost four of their last five games, including a 6-1 hammering at Milton Keynes Dons on the final day of October. Their only bright result in that run was a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Neither side comes into this fixture with momentum, which makes the EFL Trophy an opportunity rather than a burden. For Rochdale, a win could ease pressure after a difficult league run. For Doncaster, it offers a chance to build confidence before returning to the rigours of League One.

Team news for both sides is limited ahead of kick-off, with no confirmed lineup or injury information available at this stage. Full squad details will be updated closer to the match.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Rochdale vs Doncaster Rovers, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads