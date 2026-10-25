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Liga Profesional
team-logoRiver Plate
team-logoRacing Club
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Watch River Plate vs Racing Club live: TV, livestreams, international Liga Profesional coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
River Plate vs Racing Club
River Plate
Racing Club
Liga Profesional

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United StatesFanatiz
United KingdomPremier Sports Player

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Argentina

TNT Sports

tntsports.com.ar

Austria

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

sportdigital.de

Canada

Fanatiz Canada

fanatiz.com

Congo DR

StarTimes App

startimes.com

Costa Rica

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Croatia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.hr

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

sportdigital.de

Ghana

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Great Britain

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

Guatemala

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Hong Kong

HOY TV

hoy.tv

Madagascar

StarTimes App

startimes.com

Malawi

StarTimes App

startimes.com

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Montenegro

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.me

Mozambique

StarTimes App

startimes.com

Nicaragua

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Nigeria

StarTimes App

startimes.com

San Marino

Sportitalia

sportitalia.com

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.rs

Sierra Leone

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Slovenia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.si

South Africa

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Match Preview

River Plate host Racing Club at their ground on October 25, 2026, in a Liga Profesional fixture that finds both clubs at starkly different moments in their seasons.

Leonardo Ponzio's side come into this match with real momentum behind them. A 3-0 win over Belgrano in their last league outing was a commanding result, and River have now won three of their last five Liga Profesional games, conceding just five times across that run.

Racing's situation tells a different story. Sebastian Romero's side have lost three of their last five competitive matches, and a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano earlier this month exposed defensive problems that have followed them throughout recent weeks.

The head-to-head record gives River further reason for confidence. They beat Racing 2-0 at Racing's own ground in April 2026, and their overall record across the last five meetings between these clubs is firmly in their favour.

In the table, River occupy a solid mid-table position in Clausura Group B while Racing sit rooted near the bottom, a gap that underlines the contrasting pressures each manager faces heading into Sunday's fixture.

Racing need a result urgently to avoid drifting further from the pack. River, with an eye on honours across both the Clausura and Apertura competitions, will be looking to make home advantage count.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch River Plate vs Racing Club live.

Team news & squads

River Plate vs Racing Club Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Ponzio

Leonardo Ponzio has not confirmed a projected XI for River Plate, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Sebastian Romero's Racing Club are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues listed ahead of the fixture. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

RIV

RIV - Form

ATT
W1-2
HUR
L1-2
EST
W1-0
SAR
D1-1
BEL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RAC

RAC - Form

SAR
W3-1
BOC
L2-3
EST
W1-2
BEL
L0-2
IND
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

River Plate have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Belgrano, and they also beat Atletico Tucuman 2-1 earlier in that run. Ponzio's side have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with their only defeat coming against Huracan.

Racing Club have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Independiente in the Liga Profesional, following a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano the week before. Romero's side did beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-1 on the road, though a 2-3 Copa Argentina loss to Boca Juniors added to a difficult run. Racing have scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

River PlateDrawRacing Club
3
0
2
Liga Profesional
Racing Club badge
Racing Club
RAC
0
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
2
FT
Liga Profesional
Racing Club badge
Racing Club
RAC
3
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
2
FT
Copa Argentina
Racing Club badge
Racing Club
RAC
0
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
1
FT
Liga Profesional
Racing Club badge
Racing Club
RAC
1
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
0
FT
Liga Profesional
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
2
Racing Club badge
Racing Club
RAC
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when River Plate beat Racing Club 2-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture played at Racing's ground. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, River hold three wins to Racing's one, with one additional victory for River coming in the Copa Argentina. River have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five meetings.

Standings

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