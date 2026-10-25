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Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 18:15

River Plate host Racing Club at their ground on October 25, 2026, in a Liga Profesional fixture that finds both clubs at starkly different moments in their seasons.

Leonardo Ponzio's side come into this match with real momentum behind them. A 3-0 win over Belgrano in their last league outing was a commanding result, and River have now won three of their last five Liga Profesional games, conceding just five times across that run.

Racing's situation tells a different story. Sebastian Romero's side have lost three of their last five competitive matches, and a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano earlier this month exposed defensive problems that have followed them throughout recent weeks.

The head-to-head record gives River further reason for confidence. They beat Racing 2-0 at Racing's own ground in April 2026, and their overall record across the last five meetings between these clubs is firmly in their favour.

In the table, River occupy a solid mid-table position in Clausura Group B while Racing sit rooted near the bottom, a gap that underlines the contrasting pressures each manager faces heading into Sunday's fixture.

Racing need a result urgently to avoid drifting further from the pack. River, with an eye on honours across both the Clausura and Apertura competitions, will be looking to make home advantage count.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch River Plate vs Racing Club live.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Ponzio has not confirmed a projected XI for River Plate, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Sebastian Romero's Racing Club are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues listed ahead of the fixture. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

River Plate have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Belgrano, and they also beat Atletico Tucuman 2-1 earlier in that run. Ponzio's side have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with their only defeat coming against Huracan.

Racing Club have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Independiente in the Liga Profesional, following a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano the week before. Romero's side did beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-1 on the road, though a 2-3 Copa Argentina loss to Boca Juniors added to a difficult run. Racing have scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when River Plate beat Racing Club 2-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture played at Racing's ground. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, River hold three wins to Racing's one, with one additional victory for River coming in the Copa Argentina. River have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five meetings.