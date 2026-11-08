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Ligue 1
team-logoRennes
Roazhon Park
team-logoLille
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Watch Rennes vs. Lille live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Rennes vs Lille
Rennes
Lille
Ligue 1

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Rennes vs Lille in live Ligue 1 action today.

How to watch Rennes vs Lille with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesDirecTV
United KingdomLigue1+
CanadaFubo
IrelandLigue 1+
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaCanal+
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 10
Roazhon Park

Rennes take on Lille at Roazhon Park in a Ligue 1 fixture that pits two sides with contrasting recent momentum against each other.

Franck Haise's Rennes sit fifth in the table and have had a turbulent run of results, mixing European commitments with inconsistent domestic form. A heavy 5-2 defeat to Nice in late October was a setback, though a 3-0 win over Strasbourg showed they can still perform at their best.

Lille arrive in third place under Davide Ancelotti, carrying a mix of Champions League fatigue and domestic resilience. Their last five matches have included a damaging 2-4 loss to Galatasaray in Europe, but a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Lens last time out gave them a platform to build on.

The head-to-head record favours Lille, who have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs in Ligue 1. Rennes have not beaten Lille at Roazhon Park in their most recent home fixture in this sequence, losing 1-2 in March 2026.

With both sides carrying injury concerns and neither able to claim truly settled form, this is a fixture where fine margins are likely to decide the outcome.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rennes vs Lille live.

Team news & squads

Rennes vs Lille Probable lineups

3-5-2
Rennes crest
Rennes
REN
Formation
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-3-3
N. LemaitreN. LemaitreA. RouaultA. RouaultC. CresswellC. CresswellA. BoudlalA. BoudlalV. RongierV. RongierA. ThomassonA. ThomassonM. NagidaM. NagidaB. ReynoldsB. ReynoldsS. SzymanskiS. SzymanskiM. TamariM. TamariB. DiaB. DiaB. OzerB. OzerT. NianzouT. NianzouN. NgoyN. NgoyA. RibeiroA. RibeiroR. PerraudR. PerraudN. MukauN. MukauB. AndreB. AndreM. KjaergaardM. KjaergaardH. HaraldssonH. HaraldssonE. MbappeE. MbappeS. DiaouneS. Diaoune
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
3-5-2
Rennes

Starting XI

Lille

Manager

  • F. Haise
  • D. Ancelotti

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