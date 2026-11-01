How to watch Red Star vs Nancy with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 11 2 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Bauer

Red Star host Nancy at Stade Bauer in Paris in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the season moves into its autumn stretch.

Damien Perrinelle's Red Star come into this game having lost two of their last three league matches, a run that has threatened to unravel some of the momentum they had built earlier in the campaign.

Nancy arrive in better shape. Oswald Tanchot's side have won four of their last five in the league and carry the confidence of a team that knows how to grind out results on the road.

The two clubs know each other well. Their recent meetings have been competitive and tight, with narrow margins often deciding the outcome.

With Red Star sitting sixth and Nancy fourth in the table, three points here could have a real impact on the shape of the top half.

For information on how to watch this Ligue 2 match live, read on below.

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