How to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 7 Nov 2026 - 19:00 America First Field

Real Salt Lake host LA Galaxy at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture with meaningful implications for both clubs late in the regular season.

Pablo Mastroeni's side come into this one having lost their most recent outing, a 2-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes on October 31. Before that result, RSL had put together a strong run, winning three straight against Austin FC, St. Louis City, and Sporting Kansas City.

The Galaxy arrive in Utah in considerably better shape than their conference position might suggest. Greg Vanney's side beat Austin FC 4-1 in their last match, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC in El Tráfico and back-to-back wins over Portland Timbers and San Diego FC.

In the Western Conference standings, Real Salt Lake sit 11th while LA Galaxy are placed seventh, making this a fixture with clear stakes for both sides as the postseason picture takes shape.

The two clubs met earlier this season, with LA Galaxy winning 2-1 at home in April. Vanney will be looking for his side to carry their recent attacking form into hostile territory, while Mastroeni needs a response after the San Jose defeat.

Broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check below for the latest viewing details as they are confirmed.

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